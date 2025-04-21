Assam brews profit in tea auctions: Higher exports drive price surge in the 2024–25 fiscal

The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) has registered a rise in both sales and the average price fetched in the last financial year.

In a statement issued by Dinesh Bihani, secretary of the Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, the centre recorded the sale of 169.13 million kilograms of tea at an average price of ₹227.70 per kilogram in the 2024–25 fiscal.

“This marks an increase from 166.34 million kilograms sold in the previous financial year (2023–24) at an average price of ₹183.20 per kilogram — a notable rise of ₹44.50 per kilogram. The total sales turnover for the fiscal year is estimated to be around ₹3,851 crore,” Bihani said, asserting the performance has strengthened GTAC’s position as a leading hub for quality Assam tea.

The season also witnessed record-breaking prices at the GTAC. “A line of Hookmool teas fetched an all-time high of ₹751 per kilogram. Additionally, Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs) enjoyed strong and remunerative pricing throughout the year, with a line of Bejopathar teas being sold at ₹471 per kilogram.

Dhemaji district BLF teas fetched the highest price among all the districts in Assam,” Bihani said.

He attributed the rise in sales and prices at the GTAC to high demand due to a crop shortfall and “higher exports.”

The performance of the GTAC, formed in 1970, comes at a time the tea industry is said to be grappling with a steady decline in yield and quality triggered by climate change.

Assam produces approximately 700 million kilograms of tea, about half of India’s total output. The state has around 800 tea gardens and over 1.5 lakh small tea growers.

Bihani further said that in addition to offering competitive pricing, the GTAC stands out for having the lowest cost of selling tea among all auction centres, making it a preferred platform for seller members.

“With consistently high-quality offerings and cost-effective operations, the GTAC is fast emerging as a key hub in the Indian tea industry,” he said.

The GTAC has also been actively promoting single-origin Assam teas through its in-house tea lounge, located within the GTAC building.

The lounge allows tea producers to directly sell their teas to consumers at their own pricing, helping enhance brand visibility and profitability.