Asomiya Yuva Mancha protests in Delhi for CBI probe into Zubeen Garg death and ILP

Members of the Guwahati-headquartered Asomiya Yuva Mancha (Assamese Youth Forum) staged a demonstration at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Monday, demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of singer-composer Zubeen Garg, protection from infiltration and the introduction of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Assam.

The forum held a two-hour dharna from 11am, with members displaying placards seeking justice for Zubeen and the deportation of illegal immigrants. The women’s wing also participated.

In a two-page representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signed by AYM president Jadav Gogoi and general secretary Anupam Saikia and marked to Union home minister Amit Shah, the group said it resorted to protest because “the government of Assam has not taken action” on their demands.

The first demand sought a CBI probe into Zubeen’s death in Singapore on September 19. “Assign the investigation into the alleged murder of Zubeen Garg, beloved singer, lyricist, and composer, to the CBI. Ensure that anyone found guilty receives serious punishment,” it stated.

The AYM also urged the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna posthumously on Zubeen for his “contribution to music, art and Assamese culture.”

Their third demand was for the immediate implementation of ILP in Assam. The fourth called for stronger border security and the deportation of illegal immigrants.

The fifth sought a permanent resolution of Assam’s boundary disputes with neighbouring states. The forum warned of continuing democratic protests if its demands remain unaddressed.