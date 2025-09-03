Anger over Assam evictions: Jamiat leader slams targetting of Muslims

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) president Maulana Mahmood Madani on Tuesday said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma may send him to Bangladesh or imprison him, but his government “must end its unlawful actions and derogatory treatment of a particular community”.

Madani voiced concern over recent eviction drives in Assam, calling them “not only inhumane but also in violation of the Supreme Court’s directives”. Recounting his visit to several eviction-affected areas since Monday, he said: “I saw despair and helplessness on people’s faces. The most painful part is not just demolitions but humiliation — branding an entire community with terms like ‘Miya, unknown and doubtful’.”

Clarifying that detected foreigners should be deported, he said: “We have no sympathy for illegal migrants. But citizens of India who have been uprooted must be rehabilitated. Where eviction is unavoidable, it must follow SC guidelines with basic human compassion.”

Since mid-June, the state has carried out evictions to free government, forest and grazing land, affecting over 5,000 families, mostly Bengali-speaking Muslims. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the drives will continue with the Centre’s backing, referring to encroachers as “unknown” and “infiltrators”.

The JUH’s working committee on August 21 had urged constitutional authorities to remove Sarma and initiate criminal proceedings for “hate speech”, saying evictions were motivated by religious prejudice.

Referring to Sarma’s remark that he would “send Madani to Bangladesh”, the JUH president said: “If such a threat can be given to someone whose ancestors endured six imprisonments during the freedom struggle, what will be the fate of ordinary Muslims?”

On damage to Namghars, he stressed both Namghars and mosques are integral to Assam’s heritage: “If the Namghar is harmed, the mosque too will not remain safe.” JUH distributed relief among 300 displaced families in Dhubri.

Sarma, reacting, said he had allowed the JUH delegation to visit Goalpara so they could “see our strong resolve to remove encroachment”. He added: “Who is Madani? Is he God? His influence worked during Congress rule; under BJP, he does not matter. If he crosses the line, I will have him locked up.”