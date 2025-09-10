MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ahead of PM Modi's likely Manipur visit, BJP MLAs hold closed-door meeting at party HQ

The meeting, which lasted nearly an hour, was attended by several senior legislators, including former chief minister N. Biren Singh and Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata

PTI Published 10.09.25, 10:25 PM
Manipur protests

Manipur protests File image

At least 27 BJP MLAs held a closed-door meeting at the party’s state headquarters on Wednesday to deliberate on preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Manipur.

The meeting, which lasted nearly an hour, was attended by several senior legislators, including former chief minister N. Biren Singh and Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata.

All the legislators declined to respond to media queries on the meeting's agenda.

BJP Manipur in a post on X said, "State President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi presided over a joint organisational meeting of the Party's MP, MLAs, and State office bearers, in the presence of Hon'ble MP and NE States Prabhari Dr. Sambit Patra ji, and Hon'ble MP and State Prabhari Dr.Ajeet Gopchade." A BJP functionary told PTI, "The gathering focused on key issues, including the party's strategy in the state as well as other significant political developments. It also discussed the preparations and implications of Modi's likely visit to the state." Meanwhile, in a parallel development, the Coordination Committee (CORCOM) — an umbrella group of six banned militant outfits including the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) — announced a boycott of the PM's expected visit.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

