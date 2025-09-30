MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
AASU campaigns for justice: Statewide tribute and call for probe into Zubeen Garg's death

Umanand Jaiswal Published 30.09.25, 09:38 AM
Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg File picture

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) launched a statewide “Justice for Zubeen” campaign and offered tributes to the departed singer-composer across all its units on Monday.

AASU’s posters and banners seeking justice for Zubeen Garg demand a swift, thorough and transparent probe into the circumstances leading to his untimely demise in Singapore on September 19.

Samiran Kalita, the general secretary of the AASU’s All Kamrup (Metro) district committee, told The Telegraph that their “Justice for Zubeen” campaign also demanded that those “responsible for the death” be immediately apprehended and punished.

“We also want a probe into economic offences involving the singer’s property, including music rights. We want his family to be bestowed with all financial rights,” Kalita said.

The AASU move follows a letter written by the AASU brass to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma last Wednesday seeking a thorough, high-level and impartial investigation into the untimely demise of the celebrated singer and exemplary punishment to those responsible for
his demise.

The AASU also organised shradhanjali programmes at all its units on Monday for the singer, whose demise left Assam reeling in grief.

The shradhanjali coincided with the 11th day rituals linked to Zubeen’s last rites. His shradha, to be held in hometown Jorhat on October 1, has been organised by the state administration.

Garima request

Fans flocked to Zubeen Garg’s Kahilipara residence where his wife Garima appealed to people of Assam for peaceful coexistence of all communities, something which the singer wanted.

Three of Zubeen’s family members, including Garima, had on Saturday filed a complaint with the state CID seeking justice for Zubeen. Garima on Monday said she wanted to know what actually happened on the fateful day of September 19.

She also added that Zubeen’s last film, Roi Roi Binale, would release on October 31 as scheduled.

