Vidyasagar Setu to remain shut on Sunday for major repair, diversions in place

Kolkata’s Vidyasagar Setu, also known as the Second Hooghly Bridge, will be fully closed to all vehicular traffic from 5 am to 9 pm on Sunday, November 9, for essential repair and rehabilitation work, the Kolkata Traffic Police announced on Friday.

According to a notification issued by Manoj Kumar Verma, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, the closure is necessary to facilitate the replacement of stay and holding-down cables and bearings of the bridge. The work is being carried out by the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC).

The order, issued under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the West Bengal Traffic Regulation Act, 1965, states that movement of all types of vehicles shall remain restricted on Vidyasagar Setu and its ramps during the period of closure.

To ease congestion, Kolkata Police has announced diversions for vehicles heading both westbound and eastbound.

West-bound vehicles coming along AJC Bose Road from the Zeerut Island side will be diverted from Turf View via the grade road towards Hastings Crossing to access St. Georges Gate Road, Strand Road and Howrah Bridge, or they may take a right turn from Hastings Crossing to continue along K.P. Road.

Vehicles moving west along K.P. Road from the J&N Island side will be diverted from 11 Furlong Gate towards Hastings Crossing to reach St. Georges Gate Road, Strand Road and Howrah Bridge.

East-bound vehicles coming along CGR Road from Khidderpore will be diverted from Hastings Crossing to take a left turn towards St. Georges Gate Road, Strand Road and Howrah Bridge.

Vehicles from K.P. Road attempting to access Vidyasagar Setu via the ramp at Y-Point near Ghora Pass will be diverted from Y-Point towards 11 Furlong Gate to use K.P. Road and Red Road for access to Howrah Bridge.

Police have also said that vehicular traffic may be diverted through other arterial roads as and when required during the closure hours.

Commissioned in 1992, Vidyasagar Setu is one of Kolkata’s most vital transport arteries, linking Howrah and Kolkata across the Hooghly River.

It serves as the fastest route between south and central Kolkata and the industrial belts of Howrah, carrying lakhs of vehicles every day.

The bridge, the longest cable-stayed bridge in India, is not just an engineering landmark but also a crucial lifeline for commuters and goods transport.

Authorities have urged commuters to plan their travel in advance and use alternate routes on Sunday to avoid delays.