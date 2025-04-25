Pahalgam terror leaves Bengal travel agents reeling: ‘Even if you offer a free trip, people won’t go’

The terror attack on April 23 in Pahalgam has cast a pall over Kashmir tourism, landing a severe blow to travel agencies in Kolkata and India. Known for its lush valleys and picturesque beauty, Pahalgam was a highlight of many summer itineraries — until violence turned paradise into a panic zone. Several tourists, wary of travelling to Kashmir, have cancelled their trips. My Kolkata spoke to three West Bengal-based travel agencies to learn about the ground reality.

For travel companies, Kashmir was one of the most sought-after summer destinations of 2025. However, the situation after the attack has led to mass cancellations and refunds, leading to financial losses.

“We had around 15 to 22 tours lined up for April and May. Kashmir was on the top of everyone’s list this year. After the incident, 90 per cent of those bookings have been cancelled. We’ve lost around Rs 3 to 4 lakh. And the worst part is that hotels and car agencies in Kashmir haven’t yet refunded the money,” said Amrita Roy, co-owner of Travelogue, a travel agency based in Siliguri.

Roy explained that even though local agencies in Kashmir are open to rescheduling tours, customers simply don’t want to go. “There is a sort of terror prevailing. Even if I wanted to send someone there, how can I? It’s a risk — we are responsible for their lives,” she said.

According to Roy, most of her clients were from West Bengal, and almost all of them had Pahalgam in their itinerary. “It’s a huge tourist draw. The place is famous for its valleys, rivers and the sheer natural beauty,” she added.

For travel companies, Kashmir was one of the most sought-after summer destinations of 2025 Shutterstock

This sentiment is echoed across the state, and even further afar. Devmit Mookerjee, founder and business head of DM Tours & Travels in Kolkata, said his company has faced a complete washout. “We had 7-8 tours lined up. All have been cancelled — 100 per cent. No one wants to take a chance anymore.”

Mookerjee said that the fear isn’t limited to Kashmir alone. “Even places like Jammu and Katra are being affected. People are asking, ‘What if the terrorism spreads?’ We’re seeing hesitation even for places like Amritsar. It’s devastating not just for us, but also for the local economy there. Many of our suppliers in Kashmir survive hand to mouth. Now they have to refund money they don’t even have.”

His agency, which caters to both Indian and international clients, had foreign tourists from Australia and Brazil lined up to visit Kashmir later this year. “Even they cancelled saying that they don’t feel safe. It’s heartbreaking — we’ve been promoting Kashmir for five years, and this attack undid all our work,” Mookerjee said.

Travel agents are grappling with not just loss of revenue, but also the emotional stress of dealing with anxious clients, refund deadlocks, and the hassle of re-routing itineraries to other, safer destinations like Meghalaya or Himachal Pradesh Shutterstock

While most agencies are facing cancellations, a handful of tourists are still braving the odds. Abhijeet Chatterjee, who owns Pother Sathee Tour and Travels in Durgapur, is currently travelling in Kashmir with a group of 25 tourists from West Bengal. “We were on our way from Jammu to Katra when we heard about the incident. I asked the group if they wanted to continue, and they said yes. We cancelled Pahalgam, but are continuing with the rest of the tour,” he said. However, Chatterjee has not been spared the financial hit. “One of our upcoming trips with 11 tourists, scheduled for April 28, has been cancelled. Hotels and car services aren’t refunding the advance payments. The losses are in the thousands for me — not huge, but it adds up,” Chatterjee said.

Travel agents are grappling with not just loss of revenue, but also the emotional stress of dealing with anxious clients, refund deadlocks, and the hassle of re-routing itineraries to other, safer destinations like Meghalaya or Himachal Pradesh.

“There’s a certain helplessness. We can try and divert the tours to other destinations, but the damage has already been done. The fear has settled in,” said Roy. And that fear, unfortunately, may outlast the summer, she feels.

Mookerjee summed up saying, “Even if you give a 50 per cent discount to the tourists or make it a free trip, they will not go. The fear is real and it may last for a while.”