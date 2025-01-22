In pics: Have you been to these places associated with Netaji in and around Kolkata?

Not many of Netaji Subhas Bose’s admirers from Kolkata take an hour-long drive to his ‘desh-er baari’, in the village earlier known as Kodalia. Located around 25km south of Kolkata, it has now been renamed Subhashgram in honour of its most illustrious resident. The annual festival of Durga Puja brings the entire Bose clan together at this ancestral house to this day. That Durga Puja meant a lot to Netaji, as it does to all Bengalis even today, is evident from a letter he wrote to his brother Sarat Chandra Bose from Mandalay Central Jail. “I understand that you will be going to Kodalia during the Puja week. We are making arrangements to celebrate the Durga Puja here,” he wroteFile photographs by Amit Datta