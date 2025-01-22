In pics: Have you been to these places associated with Netaji in and around Kolkata?

2 8

In May 1924, Calcutta mayor Chittaranjan Das appointed a 27-year-old Subhas Chandra Bose as chief executive officer of the Calcutta Corporation. The green carpeted staircase at the 5 SN Banerjee Road headquarters of the civic body stands testimony to the change in the way civic services were delivered with Das and Bose in the saddle. The corporation ventured into newer territories, such as opening schools for the poor and setting up a kitchen for the distribution of free milk among the poor. Bose was hardly in the post for five months when he was arrested by the British police on October 25. However, he continued to function as CEO of the Calcutta Corporation from Alipore Central Jail for the first few weeks after his imprisonment. On August 22, 1930, Bose was elected mayor of Calcutta while in jail. He was released the following month. But as with his stint as CEO, he could not serve his full term as mayor, either. On January 26, 1931, he was arrested, charged with rioting and sent to prison