Diamond City South residents turn security guards as security agency plays hard ball

Residents at Diamond City South, a south Kolkata high-rise, have been standing on duty guarding the gates to the complex as the security company engaged has withdrawn services for over five days.

The agency engaged to provide security personnel has allegedly withdrawn services after the residents opposed the agency’s demand to extend the services of five security personnel who are due to retire.

The agency with political backing is adamant on continuing with those five men, the residents allege.

Across the five towers inside the premises are 671 flats with over 2,000 residents. For the last five days many of them have to stand guard against intruders. For each tower during the day,

“The security app is inoperative. The radio frequency identification (RFID) system is disengaged. One of the security personnel has been missing for almost five days now,” said a resident who did not want to be named.

Residents marking entry of visitors at Diamond City South

According to the residents, the same company, S&IB Pvt. Ltd, was hired for security, housekeeping and gardening.

“From Thursday, some of the housekeeping staff too did not show up,” a resident said.

On May 4, the residents lodged a complaint with the Haridevpur police station.

“All residential towers have been left completely unmanned, with no security personnel present at any entry or exit point. This constitutes a breach of contract and has resulted in a complete breakdown of security infrastructure in our complex,” reads the complaint. “Diamond City South has 671 flats, and the absence of security personnel puts the lives and properties of hundreds of families at immediate risk. We fear the situation may lead to organised criminal activity, trespassing, theft or worse, as the premises are entirely vulnerable.”

The residents had requested the Haridevpur police to investigate why the security personnel were withdrawn and ensure services are restored.

They also knocked the doors of the cops to ensure the gates to the complex were not blocked by any demonstrations held by the warring security guards, and requested police deployment.