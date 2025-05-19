Peak performance: West Bengal police constable Lakshmikanta Mandal summits Mount Everest

On the morning of Monday (May 19), West Bengal police constable Lakshmikanta Mandal, in a monumental feat, summited the world’s highest peak, Everest. Mandal is from the 3rd battalion of the State Armed Police and summited with Tenzing Sherpa (Gelba).

Mandal wasn’t the only Indian to summit on Monday, as Geeta Samota too reached the top, with Lakpa Sherpa. Along with Mandal and Samota was Chhozin Angmo, from Nepal, who became the first visually impaired woman to summit Mount Everest, carving her name into the history books.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kolkata Police X handle posted a congratulatory message to celebrate Mandal’s achievement. Mandal is currently posted as a personal security guard to Manoj Varma, IPS, CP Kolkata.

In the post, Kolkata police wrote, “We salute all three for their determination and bravery, and raise a special cheer for our own Lakshmikanta. May he reach many more summits!”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also posted a

congratulatory message on X. The post read “My heartfelt congratulations to Shri Laxmikanta Mondal, a member of the Armed Battalion of the West Bengal Police, who successfully scaled Mount Everest this morning at around 8:30 AM.”