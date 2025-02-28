Explore Kolkata like Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna was in Kolkata for two talks and took some time out to explore a few landmarks of the city. If you are spending a stopover day in Kolkata, take a leaf out of Mrs Funnybones’ book to craft your itinerary.

Start the day at Kumartuli

The artisans gully of Kolkata is known worldwide. Head to north Kolkata’s Kumartuli to witness idols taking shape. All year round, the artists craft idols, which then find their way not only to corners of the city but also around the world. The bylanes of Kumartuli always have a sense of festivity and mysticism. Apart from clay idols, you will also find artisans making dak-er shaaj — traditional jewellery for deities, made with shola.

Shola art is a traditional Bengal handicraft that involves making delicate pieces from sholapith, a spongy cork sourced from marshy regions. The art caught Khanna’s eye as well, and she picked up a few shola decor pieces from Kumartuli.

If you have more time on your hands and want to spend a day at the artisans’ neighbourhood, especially ahead of Durga Puja, here’s a handy guide you can check out here.

Walk around South Park Street Cemetery

South Park Street Cemetery Wikimedia Commons

The South Park Street Cemetery is one of Kolkata’s most intriguing sites. Possibly one of the largest Christian cemeteries outside of Europe and America in the 19th century. Established in 1767, it was also one of the earlier cemeteries not attached to a church at that time, and remained in use until the mid 1800s.

Wandering through the tree-shaded lanes lined with epitaphs gives you an interesting peek into the lives of the people who called Calcutta home in the 18th and 19th centuries.

If graveyard travel is something that interests you, also check out these other graveyards and cemeteries in the city that are replete with tales of war and hauntings here.

Also Read Spirited restoration gifts fresh life to 750 heritage tombstones at South Park Street Cemetery

Visit Job Charnock at St. John’s Church

Did you know that Job Charnock — one of the most well-known British figures of Kolkata history — had a rock named after him? Find out about it here.

Job Charnock, who was once considered the founder of Bengal, was the chief agent of Bengal under the East India Company. He rests today at Dalhousie’s St John’s Church, the oldest Anglican cathedral of Calcutta.

If you are someone who loves to explore the history and tales of old churches, you will find a few more grand old spots to check out in Kolkata here.

Lunch at Sienna

Sienna Cafe and Store at Hindustan Park has been championing the story of Bengal for close to a decade. The award-winning cafe, which recently underwent a renovation, serves up an innovative menu made with the best (and sometimes the rarest known) produce from Kolkata’s bajaars.

The three floors — a cafe, a dining and bar, and a soon-to-open tasting menu experience — offer distinct food experiences, all tied in by Bengal’s flavours and bounty. If you are looking for a unique and heartwarming dining experience in Kolkata, Sienna should be on your list.

In Khanna’s snapshots, we caught a glimpse of one of the cafe’s bestselling dishes, the golda chingri (giant river prawns) topped with a ghilu (prawn brain marrow) hollandaise on a bed of smoked chilli chimichuri.

She also got a chance to dig into two other crowd pleasers from the Sienna kitchen — the refreshing Gondhoraj Lemonade, and the summer-perfect Mocha Salad.

Also Read Sienna Cafe and Store is back with three stories of Bengal’s culinary and cultural gems

Shop at Byloom

The Byloom store at Hindustan Park

For over a decade, Byloom has been indulging the city’s shoppers with the best of Bengal’s handlooms from their store in Hindustan Park. For someone who loves saris and Indian handloom textiles, Byloom is usually on the radar when in the city.

If you have only a few hours in Kolkata, end the day with a stop at Byloom and then some window shopping at Gariahat before you head back home with packed suitcases.