That’s too bad, dad! Kolkatans narrate fun moments and memories with their fathers

A father’s sense of humour often becomes part of family tales. This Father’s Day, Kolkatans share the jokes, pranks and quirky habits that fill homes with laughter and leave behind memories they still cherish.

A scholar with a mischievous streak

Soma Roy’s father Asokendu Ray

My father Asokendu Ray’s jokes were more witty comments rather than jokes. They were also a little off. A former principal of Vivekananda Mahavidyalaya, Haripal, and an English literature scholar, he loved poking fun at language. He also loved repeating Professor Srikumar Banerjee’s famous reprimand: “Why are you perpetually perambulating the corridor?” Another classic was his constant use of the old Hollywood phrase, “No hanky-panky.”

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My favourite story, however, is from when he sought permission to marry my mother. When asked to convert and told that a priest would sprinkle holy water on his head, he instantly replied, “Call him up and keep the water ready. I’m going right now.”

— Soma Roy, retired professor

A joke that never got old

Little Rukshana with her ‘Beauty and the Beast’ parents

Though we lost dad Aspi H Kapadia last year, his mischievous smile and booming laughter remain among my favourite memories.

Mom and dad shared a love story that began with a year of courtship and blossomed into a marriage that lasted 53 wonderful years. They adored each other completely and made an impossibly handsome couple.

My dad never missed an opportunity for a joke. Despite mom being the elegant beauty that she was, he would gleefully introduce them as “Beauty and the Beast”, with himself cast as the Beauty and my gorgeous mother assigned the role of the Beast! The fact that he could deliver this with a perfectly straight face only made it funnier.

He had an extraordinary gift for finding humour in every situation and making everyone around him laugh. There simply is not enough space to tell all the stories, pranks and moments of joy he created. But if there is one thing everyone who knew him would agree on, it is this: he was, quite literally, Daddy Cool.

— Rukshana A. Kapadia, food writer

Dad’s most successful prank

Sayak with his dad Biplab Chatterjee

My father, Biplab Chatterjee, has always had a wonderfully odd sense of humour.

When I was a child, he would sing old songs with dramatic expressions and full theatrical commitment. A simple tune could turn into a one-man performance that left everyone laughing.

His greatest prank, though, was convincing me to pay respect to random things while walking down the street. One day, he pointed at a stray dog and solemnly instructed me to bow before it. I did exactly that. Only years later did I realise I had been magnificently fooled.

Today, after years of health battles, he remains bedridden. Yet his concern for me is unchanged. He still wants to know where I am, when I get home and why I leave without informing him. The jokes may be fewer now, but the warmth behind them remains the same.

— Sayak Chatterjee, vlogger

When your dad answers to ‘Mota’

Ahan with his father, Indrajit Lahiri

Most people call their father “Dad”. I call mine “Mota”. And my dad, Indrajit Lahiri, has a nickname for me, too. He calls me “Chhagol”. Between Mota and Chhagol, our conversations often sound less like a father-son exchange and more like a comedy sketch.

I have never used the respectful “tumi” with him. It is always “tui”, the way you speak to a close friend. “Oi Mota, phone-ta kothay?” or “Tui abar eta korli keno?” are fairly standard conversations in our house.

Growing up, I never saw him as a strict, intimidating father figure. He was the person I could joke with, argue with and tell almost anything. He tolerated my comments on his fashion choices, listened to my unsolicited opinions, and somehow never stopped being my biggest supporter.

Looking back, I realise how rare that is. Behind every “Mota” and every playful “Chhagol” was affection. He may be my father, but he has always been something more than that. He has been my friend.

— Ahan Lahiri, school student