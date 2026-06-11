The conversation is dead, long live the voice note. Do phone calls give you the ick? You're not alone

Once upon a time, people simply called each other. Today, an incoming phone call can trigger mild panic, unbearable awkwardness and, for some, a full-blown existential crisis.

If you've ever stared at your buzzing screen, watched the caller's name flash repeatedly and thought "if I ignore it long enough, maybe it'll become someone else's problem," you're not alone.

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Some would rather send a two-minute voice note than type two lines. Others believe no emotion is complete without the perfect sticker or smiley. But almost everyone seems to have discovered a strategically perfect way of avoiding the phone call.

My Kolkata spoke to a few Kolkatans who feel that way. Their responses are guaranteed to make anyone who's ever ignored a phone call feel seen.

A sticker is worth a thousand eye-rolls

"Texting wins, because only texts allow me to attach the perfect sticker underneath and truly convey the depth of my sarcasm. Some emotions simply cannot be spoken — they need a strategically placed meme."

— Sriparna, Social Media Influencer

Thumbs on strike, microphone on duty

"Voice notes are the best option, because texting and calls feel like hard labour and I'm a bit too lazy for that. I argue cases at the Calcutta High Court all week; by Sunday, my thumbs are officially on strike. It's also easier to understand someone's tone, so there's less scope for misunderstandings. Why type an essay or speak for hours on end when I can just press record and speak my truth?"

— Asmita Mitra, Advocate

No greetings, only business

“Why suffer through five minutes of airy-fairy introductions when you can simply press record, say what you need to say and move on with your life? Voice notes are the greatest gift to people who value efficiency. Honestly, they're even easier than texting.

The best part? My tone is crystal clear, I get to make my entire point without someone interrupting every 30 seconds with, 'Wait, but…' or 'One second, let me ask you something.' It's my uninterrupted monologue, delivered exactly as intended. I think of it as a podcast episode that ends before anyone can derail the conversation.”

— Baishakhi Das, Self-employed

The joy of seeing 12 unread messages

"Texts give me a strange kind of excitement. When I open WhatsApp and see an '11' or '12' next to someone's name, I immediately think, 'Ah, time to make some tea. Someone clearly has a lot to tell me.' It makes me feel like I'm not that lonely. And when it comes to voice notes, I love listening to the pauses, the hesitations, the flow and the way people naturally speak. You end up observing so much about a person beyond just their words."

— Sayan Dutta, Rabindrasangeet singer

Escaping the 'one last thing' trap

"Voice notes, any day! They save me from the tediousness of typing and the endless marathon of phone calls. With a voice note, I can say exactly what I want, hit send and get back to my life. No awkward small talk, no being held hostage on a call while someone says, 'One last thing...' and then proceeds for another 20 minutes. Voice notes let me speak my mind on my own schedule. Efficient, expressive and drama-free — that's my kind of communication."

— Srijita Roy Chowdhury, Sales Manager

Why call when you can preserve your dignity?

"Texting takes the crown. I have social anxiety. Also, why should I let someone feel they're important enough to deserve a phone call from me? Nyah. Texting saves time, avoids awkwardness and protects my self-esteem. Everyone wins."

— Shreya Mukherjee, Advertising professional