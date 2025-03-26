Kolkata’s Moustache Man: Meet 63-year-old Kartick De, who sports a foot-long moustache

If you have ever been to Raul’s Bar in Hazra, you might have been greeted at the door by 63-year-old Kartick De. A security guard at the bar, Katick’s family migrated to West Bengal from Barishal in present-day Bangladesh during the Bengal Partition in 1962. They settled in Buma Habra in Barasat, and Kartick moved to Kolkata in search of livelihood in his early youth.

His sunny demeanour aside, perhaps the first thing you will notice about Kartick is his robust moustache! A fitness enthusiast, he is very particular about his workout regime, but the other thing that holds a special place in Kartick’s heart is his ’stache, which he has been growing for 32 years!

When asked about it, Kartick told My Kolkata, “I wanted to grow my moustache so I did. I have always listened to my heart, even when people around me have told me otherwise, and I did this time as well.”

A unique passion

Kolkata’s Moustache Man has been working as a security guard at Raul’s Bar for the past 20 years. Moving to Kolkata in his youth gave Kartick a chance to explore many things and shades of life, and he tried a few business enterprises. Following his father’s footsteps, he became a farmer, and also had a cowshed for a while but luck gave him a miss.

“I knew that I had to fix the disparity between my family’s sustenance and my earnings, and I became a security guard with Aditya Security. Many offers have come my way, but I cannot leave my agency because it gave me shelter when I needed it the most,” said Kartick.

He works for almost 12 hours, but never forgets to greet everyone with a smile. If you’re interested, he will also candidly share his stories, including how he takes care of his mane.

Kartick spends two hours every day going through a care routine involving shampoo, conditioner and oiling, to take care of his moustache

The TLC routine

“It costs me around Rs 700 - 800 a month to take care of my moustache. There is a daily routine too that I follow diligently,” shared Kartick, whose moustache-care routine involves using shampoo, conditioner, and oil regularly. He grooms his moustache at regular intervals but never cuts it. It takes careful combing with three combs of various thicknesses to tame the moustache.

Kartick spends two hours a day taking care of his ’stache, and while his pride and joy has started getting a salt-and-pepper look, the claws of age are yet to sink into the fit sexagenarian.

The public gaze

A resident of 20 years at Jatin Das Park in Kolkata, Kartick goes to Buma Habra twice a month to meet his family. His neighbours, especially the younger generation, at his old para find his passion and his fitness inspirational.

“They ask about my eating habits and take cues from me asking if I’m having amla or any specific vegetable. I try to maintain healthy eating habits,” he shared.

His family, including his wife, son, daughter and son-in-law, fully sport his passion. “I started growing my moustache six years after my marriage. My wife initially had differing opinions, but soon started to like it. Today, my relatives find great pride in my journey with my moustache,” he said.

Even in Kolkata, Kartick attracts attention because of his facial hair. “There hasn’t been a single day when someone or the other has not taken my photo. They have complimented me, expressed surprise and have marvelled at my moustache. If I am not in front of the gate of the bar, people enquire about my whereabouts,” he said.

Kartick remains untouched by the public gaze but the recognition brings him joy. “I always wanted to do something for which people would remember me,” he said with a smile, signing off.

Kartick De hopes to find his name in a book of records someday. He does not know about the process, but is trying to gather information to make his dream come true.