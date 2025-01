3 6

Over the years, Subir became adept at the art, winning widespread fame and recognition. A documentary film on the artist and his unique art followed. When the documentary makers approached Subir, he just had one question for them — what were they spending so much on the film. They replied that Subir was the only slate artist they had come across in the world. It was a surprise for the artist! The humble man admits that he lacks any sort of formal training in art and was merely a Class X passout