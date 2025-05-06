How a Kolkata boy is building a nostalgia-driven cricket community from the US

In an era dominated by flashy edits and fast-paced reels, one Kolkata-born storyteller is going against the grain. Debjit Lahiri, a 33-year-old business consultant, now based in Wisconsin, USA, is quietly building a community of cricket lovers through long-form Instagram posts that celebrate the game’s rich history. His page, a labour of love with nearly 70,000 followers, revives stories of underdog players, obscure matches, and poignant cricketing moments that history almost forgot.

From Eden Gardens to Instagram feeds

Growing up in Kolkata in the 1990s, Debjit’s earliest memories of cricket include watching late-night matches with his grandfather and attending games at Eden Gardens — moments that sparked a deep emotional bond with the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even non-India matches were a big deal in our household,” he says. He was just four when he joined a local cricket academy, but the lure of writing eventually outweighed that of playing.

The 1998 Independence Cup and the 1999 World Cup shaped his early cricket fandom. But it was India’s inspiring run in the 2003 World Cup that sealed the deal. “We weren’t favourites, but each win brought hope. That campaign was magic,” he recalls.

In 2011, he was in college when India won the World Cup. “That was the holy grail,” he says. “It felt like a childhood dream had come true.”

Long form in a short-form world

Boman Irani’s comment on a post

In 2011, Debjit entered a writing competition organised by a sports start-up. Though he didn’t win, the experience launched him into freelance sports journalism, initially focussing on football for Goal.com. But cricket never left his thoughts.

In 2020, the Covid-19 lockdown rekindled that passion. A Facebook post he wrote on Zimbabwe’s Douglas Marillier and his now-famous scoop shot, unexpectedly, went viral. “That’s when I realised people really connect with nostalgia,” he says.

Soon, Lahiri began sharing stories on Instagram — not quick snippets or graphics-heavy reels, but essays disguised as captions. His writing covered everything from India’s forgotten tour to Israel to the tragic tale of Roy Park, a war hero touted as one of Australia’s best ahead of WWI, whose debut was postponed till 1920, when he was dismissed first ball in his only Test innings, which his wife missed while picking up a dropped knitting needle.

Building a global nostalgia community

Aussies show some love

It may seem counterintuitive, but Lahiri’s detailed 500-, 1000-word posts have found a solid following on Instagram — a platform known for its rapid-scroll bent. “Everything — from writing and research to graphic design — is done by me after work, usually late into the night,” he says.

His dedication has paid off. Players like Glenn Maxwell, Nick Compton, and Robin Peterson have engaged with his posts. “Eighty per cent of my audience is over 25, and many are over 35. That says something about the kind of reader who’s looking for more than just match highlights.”

One viral story explored cricket’s roots in 1930s Hollywood, where British expats formed the Hollywood Cricket Club. Others have spotlighted players like Vijay Bharadwaj, whose career flickered briefly, but memorably.

Documenting USA’s rising cricketing culture

Debjit in the US

Now based in the US, Debjit balances a corporate consulting job with his storytelling, which is completely non-monetised. He watches games on Willow TV and Sling, often catching replays or weekend matches. But he doesn’t just follow the game — he documents its evolution in the US.

“There’s a huge immigrant base that plays and follows cricket here. And now, with inclusion in the Olympics and college-level recognition, the sport is gaining legitimacy,” he says. He has written about underdog journeys, like that of Sushant Modani, an Indian techie who moved to the US, joined a local league, and ended up playing for the national team.

No hashtags, just heart

A post Robin Uthappa shared

Unlike most content creators today, Lahiri hasn’t monetised his page. “I don’t do paid posts or brand tie-ups. It’s all about passion,” he says.

A die-hard Kolkata Knight Riders fan, he remembers cheering them on at Eden Gardens in 2012, when most of the crowd was rooting for Pune Warriors, led by Sourav Ganguly. “KKR won that day. It felt like a victory for loyalty.”

In a digital space where immediacy often trumps depth, Debjit’s posts are a quiet rebellion. “As long as there are people who remember Marillier’s scoop or Park’s one-ball career, I’ll keep writing,” he says. “I’m just trying to preserve those stories before they fade.”