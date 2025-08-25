A celebration of the city in every story: Readers on what they love about My Kolkata on its fourth birthday

The Telegraph Online My Kolkata turns four on Monday, we reached out to some of our most loyal readers to ask what keeps them coming back and what they’d like to see more of.

Their answers are as diverse and vibrant as the city itself — spanning food, heritage, innovation, inclusivity and, above all, a shared love for Kolkata.

Mudar Patherya

“The best thing I like about The Telegraph Online My Kolkata is stories of people you know, and the stories of people you’ve never heard of. Stories of people from the neighbourhood with interesting dimensions. Stories of people who do not necessarily qualify as celebrities. In a lot of ways, My Kolkata has expanded the market for deserving people, people doing good work, extending beyond conventional stories. For me it is a very refreshing read. Otherwise, it is the same old people doing the same old things – been there done that. My Kolkata is never about been there done that. I inevitably turn to it to see what’s new, let’s see what My Kolkata is saying about it.”

What do I want to read more of? Neighbourhood heroes, simply, the ones who have never been written about. Rediscovering or rather discovering and unpeeling a different layer of Kolkata.”

— Mudar Patherya, heritage activist, author and Kolkata Restorer

Meghdut Roy Chowdhury

“The love for Kolkata is what brings me and My Kolkata together. Over the past four years it’s been a beautiful relationship and I enjoy how My Kolkata celebrates the city. Keep celebrating the city with love and kindness the My Kolkata way.”

— Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, chief innovation officer and executive director of Techno India Group, and founder of Make Calcutta Relevant Again

Rita Bhimani

“It works for me because it resonates with so many people thanks to its inclusivity and creativity. I love writing for it and I love reading all the wonderful articles.”

— Rita Bhimani, PR guru and author

Prateek Didwania

“I like how it blends hard news with lifestyle, culture, and city-specific stories. The coverage feels very rooted in Kolkata, yet globally aware. What I want to see more of is stories that highlight emerging entrepreneurs, local innovators, and changemakers.”

— Prateek Didwania, founder of PICO Pizzeria Coffee Bar

“I love how beautifully MK captures the essence and warmth that is Kolkata — the content is very real with no pretentiousness. What do I want to read more of? Stories woven around diversity, equity and inclusion, and of course, I can never have enough stories on anything culinary.”

— Rukshana A. Kapadia, food writer and consultant

The heartbeat of a city

From food to heritage, from innovation to inclusivity, the voices of loyal readers reflect what My Kolkata has meant over the past four years — a platform that tells Kolkata’s stories with warmth, creativity, and global perspective, while keeping its roots firmly in the city.