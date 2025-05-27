What does AI think of Kolkata? Foodka asked, ChatGPT answered

AI here, AI there, AI, AI everywhere. We are well and truly into the AI era, and life is becoming a bit too simple for some now. Gone are the days when research was done by reading books. Or even the days when you had to enter the right combination of words on a search engine to get the results you were looking for. Nowadays all you need to do is give any AI platform any prompt you want, and it will scour the net for you and give you the answers you seek within a few seconds.

And if you have a Chat GPT premium account, then the world is at your fingertips. With the deep research tool, you can literally write an entire research paper or a college thesis in less than 30 minutes. From the Ghibli trend to getting your work done, AI has become a one-stop shop for all online queries. So, it was obvious people would come with the funniest prompts. Like Indrajit Lahiri, aka Foodka who asked GPT to give him a brutal roast of Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read all of the inputs from the post but here are the ones we found really interesting:

🛕 North Calcutta

• Beautiful old houses and narrow lanes where your Uber driver’s GPS has an existential crisis.

• The only place where you might step out for muri and accidentally attend a political rally.

• Intellectual superiority complex comes free with every cup of tea.

🏢 South Calcutta

• If you don’t own a flat here, are you even middle-class Bengali ?

• You get malls, cafes, and twenty salons per block but not a single place to park.

• New Alipore folks think Ballygunge people are peasants. Ballygunge thinks the rest of Calcutta is a village.

🌉 Howrah

• The wild west of Calcutta. Come for the station, stay because the traffic won’t let you leave.

• A place where chaos meets diesel fumes.

• You don’t live in Howrah — you survive it.

🎭 Park Street

• Party hub for people still dancing to Boney M.

• The only place in the city where Christmas starts in October and ends in March.

• One overpriced bakery and 50 restaurants where everyone orders the same two things

🚧 Behala

• Metro construction has been going on so long, it’s now part of the local heritage.

• If you’re from Behala and you reached on time, you’re lying.

• Residents talk about “Joka line” the way sailors talk about Atlantis — myth, hope, and delusion.