Raincoats, paw cleaners, tick sprays: Monsoon must-haves for pets

No doubt the monsoons offer a welcome break from the sweltering summer, but for pet parents, they also bring a set of challenges — from wet fur and muddy paws to chills, ticks and infections. The good news? With a few monsoon essentials added to your pet’s daily routine, the season can be just as manageable as it is refreshing. My Kolkata has put together a list of practical products to help keep you and your furry companions dry, healthy and stress-free this rainy season.

Raincoats

Most dogs insist on their daily walk – rain or shine. The trouble starts after — soaked fur, muddy paw prints, wet furniture, and sometimes even chills or skin irritations. A raincoat can make all the difference. It keeps your dog dry, cuts down on cleanup, and helps avoid weather-related health issues.

Some cats enjoy a little outdoor adventure too. A lightweight, breathable raincoat with adjustable straps ensures your feline stays dry without feeling warm or uncomfortable.

Look for raincoats with a harness hole as they make getting ready quicker and more convenient. Instead of avoiding the rain, your pet can step out in style and come back home clean and cosy.

Where to buy: Etsy, Flipkart, Pet Set Go — with options based on your pet’s breed, age and size.

Boots

Boots are a monsoon must-have for pet parents. They protect furry feet from muddy puddles, sharp stones and germs on wet streets. Made from waterproof, anti-slip materials and fitted with adjustable straps, they keep your pet’s paws dry, clean and secure. Besides preventing infections and irritation, they also save your floors from muddy paw prints.

Where to buy: Amazon, Meesho

Chew Toys

When it rains all day, pets often have fewer chances to burn off energy outdoors. Sometimes this boredom turns into chewing on shoes or furniture. A durable chew toy offers a safe, engaging alternative, helping pets stay occupied and calm. It also promotes dental health by keeping their teeth clean as they chew.

Where to buy: Flipkart, Amazon, Meesho, BlinkIt

Paw Cleaners

Wet weather often leads to muddy paws. Pet paw cleaners are specially designed to remove dirt, grime, and debris, helping keep your home clean and your pet comfortable. Available in various forms, such as foams, wipes, specialised brushes, or rinsable cups, these cleaners may be waterless or require rinsing. Many cleaners also include ingredients like tea tree oil, aloe vera and neem for their moisturising properties.

Where to buy: Amazon, Meesho

Tick Sprays

During rainy months, ticks and fleas show up out of nowhere. They hide in damp grass, on leaves, and in all the places pets love to explore. A light spray on the legs, belly and tail before heading out can help create a layer that keeps bugs away from your furry friends. It’s best to use one made with gentle ingredients like neem or citronella, which are tough on pests, but easy on your pet’s skin.

Where to buy: Bark Out Loud, Amazon, Flipkart

Pet car seat cover

Whether it’s a quick trip or a longer drive, keeping your car clean with a pet on board during the monsoon can be a challenge. That’s where a waterproof pet car seat cover comes in handy. Easy to install and machine-washable with an anti-slip texture, these covers offer a hassle-free way to protect your seats while ensuring the pets enjoy a comfortable ride.

Where to buy: Supertails, Amazon