New to the gym? A ready reckoner for beginners

Hitting the gym or any fitness centre for the first time can be a big deal for most. A beginner at the gym may feel lost among the bulked-up builders or advanced fitness enthusiasts, so basic guidance is needed until the person gets accustomed to his routine exercises. It’s never too late to start focussing on your health and keeping the body fit. But, there are a few things one must keep note of while starting the journey at the gym…

Guidance

ADVERTISEMENT

Human conditions vary from person to person, so anyone having a medical condition must get in touch with an accredited exercise physiologist for safe training without loopholes.

Resistance training:

This includes exercises like weight-lifting, and that doesn’t mean you will turn into a giant body builder with King Kong vibes. This training has many advantages, which include a reduced risk of osteoporosis-related fractures, dealing with diabetes, better sleep cycle, balanced mental health, and an attractive set of muscles one won’t regret having.

Workout plan:

Going to the gym is challenging if you are injury-prone, but that should not stop a person from getting fit. Consulting the instructor for a workout programme before starting is always a safe plan — follow it and hustle.

Machine handy:

With technological advancements, equipment at the gym has also improved. For better and consistent movements, it is always good to start with gym machines. It also makes the workout easier and more interesting.

The strategy:

The push-pull-legs programme is best to begin with, and it brings great results within months if the person is consistent. This workout programme focusses both on isolation and compound exercises like squats, lunges, deadlifts, bench presses, hip thrusts and kettlebell swings.

Having a gym partner helps build enthusiasm for going to the gym regularly Shutterstock

The turtle step:

There is no hard-and-fast rule that you have to go to the gym everyday. If a person goes to the gym three times per week for a one-hour session and continues this same routine, then they achieve approximately 156 hours of resistance training exercise a year, enough for results to show up.

Safety over sedentary:

Adults have a tendency of skipping gym by focussing instead on injuries that occur at the fitness hubs. But, a sedentary lifestyle is just as harming as getting hurt while exercising.

Priorities:

An important factor not to be forgotten is the area of interest in the gym. A beginner must make a note of how he or she enjoys the training programme. Also, having a gym partner helps with the enthusiasm of going to the gym regularly.

Prevention over pain:

A barefoot workout is not the most comfortable option. It is important to always carry gym shoes to prevent the feet from getting hurt during crossfit, cardio or while re-racking the weights.

Hands-free:

There is no necessity for heavy weightlifting for beginners going to fitness centres. There are many freehand cardio exercises like jumping jacks, sprints, side shattles, battle rope, burpees and more. A person is always free enough to move according to their convenience. Other forms of exercises like animal flow, pilates, calisthenics and yoga can also be done with proper guidance. There’s so much to do at the gym other than heavy lifts and cleans, so don’t step back.