Scroll, laugh, repeat: Meet the comic creators making Bengalis belly-laugh this World Laughter Day

They say laughter is the best medicine for a long, healthy life — but in the buzzing age of social media, it’s also the quickest route to going viral. And honestly, when a mundane Monday or a sunken Saturday needs saving, what better remedy than a passing laugh to lift our spirits? Whether it’s a one-minute reel, a savage meme, or a hilariously relatable skit, comic content creators have become the unofficial therapists we never knew we needed.

On this World Laughter Day, My Kolkata has curated a special laugh riot featuring some of your favourite digital jesters — those brilliant minds whose punchlines, parodies, and perfectly timed jokes keep our feeds (and moods) delightfully upbeat.

Simple beginnings, funny endings

A random item hanging on your wall? Sure. The most inconsequential bickerings of two friends? Done. A love story between luchi and alur dum? Even better! Who isn’t aware of all such stories carefully woven by none other than Niranjan Mondal, aka @laughtersane? Whether it’s the unexpected twists he brings to different tales — be it an old Bablu, who probably kept dialing 2441139 in hopes of finding his long-lost love, now an aged-Bela Bose, or the wailing duo of friends yearning for a boyfriend on a random Tuesday — Niranjan has a knack for lighting up even the dimmest corners with laughter. From embodying a kalboishakhi storm, a cockroach, a Chaitra sale, a hilsa fish, or a no-nonsense Maa, he has a hilarious story about everything — and everyone.

Everyday people, unintended comedy

In this fast-paced digital era, don’t we all secretly crave an affectionate earful from that random aunty on the block? Or wonder if a passing teenage boy has an unexpectedly funny story to tell? What about a cranky saleswoman at a jewellery store, or the aunty power-walking at am — could they be comedic gold? Digital creator Dharna Durga (@dharnaaaaa) certainly thinks so. In her world, even a slothful grandmother becomes a potboiler of laughs, delivering quirky moves, weird accents, and stories that’ll have you rolling on the floor. Just give her a loose-fit kurti, a messy bun, and a bindi, and Dharna can spin even the most mundane moment into a LOL sketch. Whether she’s playing a sassy young woman or a no-nonsense parlour aunty, she hits every beat with effortless comic timing.

Mundane moments and reality checks

Did you really think endless nagging only brings tears? Think again — it often comes with a generous side of laughter. For every festival, every mundane moment, and every passing minute, @rjpriyanka has something to say — and it’s usually exactly what you need to hear (or what you were trying to avoid). When the dreaded summer hits, Priyanka doesn’t just sweat — she storms in with questions that feel like thunderstorms. And let’s not forget her blisteringly honest reality checks. Just when you’re about to get into your latest delulu decision, she appears like clockwork to drag you back to reality, for the umpteenth time. So if you’re ever wondering whether you’re headed in the right direction, do yourself a favour: scroll through her profile. You know… just in case.

Fresh spin on familiar moments

Digital creator Syed Shamsil Arefin, popularly known as @bitkelbangali, is deeply invested in the things that we Bongs obsess over — and get icked out by — daily. From dreaded exam questions and the existential crisis of taking a shower in winter, to the father’s daily earfuls, IPL-induced highs, cricket fever, and the everyday quirks that make up a true Bangali’s life — he’s got it all covered. But what sets Syed apart is the fresh spin he puts on these familiar moments. He holds up a mirror to the humdrum moments of our daily lives, letting us laugh at the chaos, either from a safe distance or right there into it, like every true Bangali would. Humour, of course, is always the hero.

You breathe, he judges!

If life were a looped mixtape, then bumping into @tapojitmitra would definitely sync with I'll Be Watching You by The Police. Tapojit is watching — closely — ready to drop a fact, pass judgment, and deliver a punchline even before the Earth finishes a spin. Tapping into the humdrum of yet another Bangali life, he serves hardcore, farcical commentary with a deadpan face, often catching you off guard with laughter. From playing a sarcastic teacher to the lovable boy next door, Tapojit’s comic brilliance lies in his timing and tone, always orbiting the everyday chaos we often overlook. But don’t worry — he’s watching it all for us.