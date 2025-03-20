As ‘lazy fashion’ trends in 2025, here’s how to keep it easy, breezy and real this summer

Minimal effort, maximum fashion — that’s lazy fashion for you — one of the viral fashion trends this year. Lazy fashion or lazy girl’s fashion is the perfect choice for days when it is too hot to get dressy, but the occasion needs a dollop of style. Versatile and sustainable, this fashion trend can sustain a diva through quite a few summers.

What is lazy fashion?

Lazy fashion, aka lazy girl’s fashion, does not mean a lack of enthusiasm towards fashion. It simply means heroing ‘less is more’, and curating looks that can be done with clothes already in hand. Lazy fashion is all about comfort and functionality, and is perfect for everyday fashion needs.

From Katie Holmes to Rihanna, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone — lazy fashion is reigning the style lookbooks of divas in Hollywood and Bollywood. On the home front, Subhashree Ganguly and Mimi Chakraborty are often seen sporting this trend.

A lazy fashion wardrobe

Anti-fit is a must in a lazy fashion wardrobe. Be it baggy jeans or tees, or boyfriend shirts, slip into the easy-breezy fits are indispensable for summer and this fashion statement. Athleisure too ranks among the top five picks, especially teaming sweatpants with crop tops, slip ons, and solid colour long t-shirts. To dress it up a notch, a long-sleeved linen shirt with denims and a chic vest is an option, so are palazzos with long kurtas, and coords.

Colour schemes that are a hit

Monochrome rules, any day. But, so does colour blocking. Pop colours and neon hues to muted combinations — the entire colour palette is in the field of play. A wardrobe with a mix of neutral colours like black, white, grey and beige, and accent colours like olive green and navy blue is a smart choice.