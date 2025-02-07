Oh Kolkata! My Kolkata!

There is a certain magic about Kolkata that words fail to capture. It’s a city that doesn’t merely exist on the map, but lives in hearts and memories, its essence woven into the very fabric of those fortunate enough to call it home. For me, Kolkata is not just a place — it is the cornerstone of who I am, the cradle of my youth, and an eternal source of warmth no matter how far I wander.

I grew up in the embrace of this city, where every narrow lane and sprawling park told its own story. School days meant spending time in classrooms under the hawk-eyed supervision of Jesuit fathers, who instilled discipline and a passion for excellence. The school playground was our sanctuary, where cricket and football became more than games — they were moments of exhilaration and bonding. But school was not only about classrooms and sports. It was also where we learned the true spirit of camaraderie. Break times were filled with laughter, with plans being hatched for the evening’s mischief, and extended discussions on the latest cricket matches. It was in these moments of unplanned joy that I learned to appreciate the beauty of life’s small gifts.

A kaleidoscope of discovery

College added another layer to my love story with Kolkata — it brought a kaleidoscope of discovery and a different kind of camaraderie. It was in the courtyards of St Xavier’s College that I discovered not just books, but ideas, debates and conversations. Occasional tram rides through bustling streets, and hurried lunches often meant heading to the cheapest idli joints. But those simple meals held a charm that no lavish spread could rival. Flurys, of course, was a dream — its glass façade and pastries symbolised an aspiration, a rare treat reserved for special occasions.

Evenings at home were equally enriching, with scholars and intellectuals visiting to discuss art, Indian classical music, and culture. Their conversations were a window into a world of ideas, a reminder of the cultural depth that defined Kolkata. These guests — often professors, global scholars or musicians — spoke with a passion that was infectious. Their stories of struggle and creativity resonated deeply, teaching me the value of resilience and the power of expression.

Where the past and future of storytelling collide

But Kolkata does not live only in memories — it’s a city where culture and the arts are not merely appreciated, but revered. Nowhere is this more evident than at the Kolkata Book Fair, a literary pilgrimage that transforms the city into a haven for readers, writers, and thinkers alike. To date, it remains a testament to Kolkata’s unbreakable bond with literature, a place where the past and future of storytelling collide.

The great halls of the Indian Museum and the Victoria Memorial instilled a sense of pride in our past. The worth of education here has always been measured in terms far greater than money.

From the social reformist concepts of Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar to the revolutionary ideas of Rabindranath Tagore, this city has given the world a legacy unmatched in richness. Art galleries, theatres, and auditoriums scattered across the city bear testimony to a vibrant intellectual and cultural ethos, where creativity is celebrated as a way of life.

It’s also a city fiercely loyal to its sports teams. I can recall the joys of watching a Mohun Bagan­-East Bengal football match, with its electrifying atmosphere. The chants and cheers from the crowd weren’t just about the game — they were about identity, pride, and belonging.

The ghats of the Hooghly, where the river mirrors the crimson hues of dawn, remain etched in my memory. These moments of quietude are as much a part of the city’s fabric as the bustling chaos of New Market or the timeless elegance of Park Street. The joy of an overflowing bowl of phuchka, the intoxicating aroma of muri from a roadside stall, the thrill of a last-minute tram ride, the extended discussions at a chai dhaba about changing the world — all through the lens of my youthful Communist ideals, were a few of my favourite things. The Coffee House and the Chai Dhaba were a microcosm of Kolkata itself, where people from different walks of life gathered and spent endless hours and spent endless hours, united by their love for conversation and ideas.

And then there is Durga Puja — the festival that is not just an event but a feeling, an emotion that ties every Kolkatan to their roots. The city comes alive in a celebration of far-reaching artistry, devotion, and community. Every street is transformed into a gallery, every home a beacon of joy. This is the Kolkata I carry within me — the city that celebrates life in all its magnificence, a city where even the simplest of moments become extraordinary.

Yet, Kolkata is not without its imperfections. Its humid summers, chaotic traffic, and the occasional power cuts have often tested the patience of its residents. But these flaws are endearing, almost like an old friend who is unapologetically themselves. However, there are deeper challenges that cast a shadow over its charm. Despite its rich cultural heritage and intellectual depth, the city has struggled to keep pace with the world in terms of economic opportunities. Too many of its people seem content with the status quo, unwilling to push the boundaries of ambition or innovation. The work ethic that once defined its luminaries now feels like a flickering flame.

The stirrings of a renaissance

The lustre of Kolkata, once unparalleled, seems to be fading with each passing year. The grandeur of its past sometimes feels like a weight, anchoring the city to nostalgia while the world races ahead. And yet, for those of us who grew up amongst its bylanes and crumbling mansions, this only deepens our longing to see it thrive once again. It is painful to see a city of such immense potential held back, its bright minds forced to seek fulfilment elsewhere.

But I believe in hope, hope that the city is showing signs of resurgence, a quiet determination to reclaim its rightful place. Events like the Bengal Global Business Summit give me fresh optimism, signalling a renewed focus on investment, industry, and growth. As Kolkata welcomes entrepreneurs, visionaries, and global leaders to explore its potential, one can’t help but feel the stirrings of a renaissance. Perhaps, just perhaps, the city is awakening to its own possibilities once again.

Even now, when life pulls me away, I find Kolkata calling me back. Sometimes it’s the memory of playing cricket in the Maidan, or it’s a quiet morning walk at the Agri-horticultural gardens. Other times, it’s the sound of an old Hemanta da song, tugging at heartstrings I thought I had left behind. Kolkata lives on in my laughter, in the way I cherish relationships, and in the values I hold close.

Kolkata is not just a city; it is a teacher, a muse, a constant companion. It taught me to dream big but to stay grounded. It instilled in me a love for the arts, a respect for education, and an unwavering belief in the power of discourse to shape society. As Jibanananda Das so poignantly wrote, “Ami tomari motoi Kolkatar chele...”

Kolkata is, and will always be, my Ma — holding me in its arms, shaping me with its wisdom, forgiving my flaws, and always waiting for me to return.

