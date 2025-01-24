Fun ways to teach kids about the true spirit of Republic Day

With Republic Day just around the corner, I find a common sentiment all around – “It is just another public holiday”. As a parent, I know my son will reach that stage of confusing Independence Day with Republic Day, like many of us once did. While he’s still too young to understand the significance of the holiday, I do feel communicating the importance of this day and celebrating it meaningfully can leave an impact. For now, I want him to understand one simple fact: it’s the day India became a republic. As the years pass by, we can build on that foundation. There are multiple engaging activities that you can explore with your child to help them better understand and connect with the essence of Republic Day.

Watch the parade

The Republic Day parade is bound to catch any child’s attention Getty Images

From tanks and fighter planes to colourful cultural displays, the Republic Day parade is bound to catch any child’s attention. Turn the parade into a fun learning experience for your children and get the whole family involved. Watching the parade live on TV is a tradition I remember growing up with that I hope to pass on. It’s a great way to teach kids about the significance of the day. For older children, you can dive deeper and explain the different segments like the military displays, tableaux representing various states, and the bravery awards.

Books to the rescue

When we can read about talking koalas and catching stars, we can definitely read books about our nation! The Boy Who Asked Why and Mukund and Riaz are great for younger readers. We, the Children of India is beautifully illustrated and explains why we are secular. It lays out the difference between rights and duties in a way that makes perfect sense in a child’s world. For older kids (as for some of us), The Constitution of India for Children, by writer Subhadra Sen Gupta and illustrator Tapas, Guha looks at the magnificent document adopted 76 years ago and how and why it came to be.

Art and craft

Republic Day is a great opportunity to introduce children to the significance of the three colours and the Ashoka Chakra Shutterstock

The Tricolour makes it super easy for us parents to spark creativity – flags, bases, bookmarks – get your kids to colour, paint and feel all the feels. Use the opportunity to introduce them to the significance of the three colours and the Ashoka Chakra. For an easier and more structured option, the Indiascape Activity Book is a fun art project book that is perfect for the occasion. It has activities designed to teach children about India’s culture and geography. With 20 pages of engaging activities, it’s a great way to celebrate while helping kids develop cognitive skills. As kids get older, you could even play an educational game like Indiascape card game to make learning even more fun and interactive.

Community activities

Republic Day – the perfect day to instill social responsibility in children Shutterstock

Republic Day is the perfect-chance day to instill social responsibility in children. Organise a small community drive to collect books, toys or clothes for donation. You can also do a mini cleanliness drive – select a park, street, or other shared space to tidy up, while educating people on the importance of maintaining public areas. Another simple idea is planting trees!

By engaging them in all these fun and educational activities, you can help them connect with their roots and nurture a sense of pride and appreciation for the values that make India truly unique.

The author is an economist and full-time millennial mother, struggling to cope with daily chores.