Not your regular momfluencers: Five mothers who embrace the mess and make the ’gram a warmer place

This Mother’s Day, let’s steer clear of the perfect and flawless momfluencers, who always seem to have it all figured out. After all, our mothers haven’t always been the epitome of strength that we think. They, too, have had their ‘zero se restart’ moments in life, getting back on their feet while carrying the weight of the world.

On this special occasion, My Kolkata focusses on five women who embrace the mess, the memories and the madness, and turn them into scroll-stopping content that feels like a long-awaited call from your mum, rather than a reel. Whether it’s a video on career pauses, a fight against bullying or an old-school dish prepared with love, these inspiring moms are making the ’gram a warmer, more vibrant place.

A mom to us all

Aarti Malhotra wasn’t always ‘internet ki mummy’. Before she became a beacon of hope for us all, she was the mother to a 16-year-old boy named Arvey, who took his life after being relentlessly bullied for his sexuality. While the world mourned and moved on eventually, Aarti didn’t grieve silently. She turned her grief into a weapon to fight for justice and stricter laws for bullying in schools. Aarti’s voice, one that was born out of heartbreak, brought warmth to kids who are harassed in school, not by elders but by students just like them.

One such reel was shared by her on Mother’s Day this year, which popped up on our feeds just at the time we needed it the most. Taking us on her long and challenging journey as ‘internet ki mummy’, she said, “You are your own light, beta,” advising us to live with our heads held high. “A mother never stops,” Aarti remarked.

The gran of the ’gram

Before Aruna Mucherla was the ‘gran of the gram’, she was a popular Telugu actress who worked in over 70 movies. Reviving traditions of the bygone days the Gen Z way, Mucherla, now 58, uses her Instagram account to share old-school recipes, innovative kitchen hacks, family moments and classic lifestyle tips. From soulful southern cuisine to clever fixes for daily nuisances like shoe bites and mismatched socks, Mucherla has us covered at every turn. In one of her recent videos, she whipped up a delightful pudina-lemon juice, perfect to beat the heat in summers. Watch below.

From M.A.D. to Insta chef

If you are a late Millennial or a Gen Z kid, you probably know Shilarna Vaze, aka Chef Chinu Vaze, from the Pogo children’s television series M.A.D. A travel enthusiast and eco-friendly food connoisseur, Chinu created her Instagram handle as an intimate record of her pregnancy and her life as a chef.

After facing several tough challenges during the pandemic, Chinu opened her Instagram account to share her recipes like all chefs sitting at home. With her chirpy nature, Chinu brings to us quick and unique recipes, one of the latest being a summer special mango chia pudding. Did you, like everyone else, know that you have to soak a chia pudding overnight? Well, this mom just told us no. Check below.

The internet’s favourite parenting coach

Ambika Agarwal, aka Adhyant’s mumma, a certified NLP practitioner, is on a mission to empower parents to raise happy kids, who will look back and feel proud of their parenting. She began her journey with her Instagram page during the pandemic and instantly became the internet’s favourite parent coach.

From various topics about anger management issues in kids to understanding child psychology, Ambika’s page addresses the problems parents can face on their journey. In one of her latest videos, the mum shared a simple four-line night-time prayer with the initial letters of the word ‘Hope’ that every child should know.

The proud CEO of the career pause

Neha Leela Ruch, an Indian-born mom based in New York, is here to rewrite the narrative around stay-at-home mothers. In this post, she gets candid about how stepping back from a successful career doesn’t mean stepping down. She busts several myths that make women feel left out if they take their foot off the gas from their career.

Her platform, Mother Untitled, is a lifeline for women juggling with baby bottles and conference rooms, redefining ambition and career goals. With a smart and sincere voice, Neha’s content will make you pause your doomscrolling and rethink taking our moms for granted.