Dance your heart away at garba nights in Kolkata this Navratri: A look at events, venues, cost

As Kolkata is gearing up for Maa’s arrival, pandal-hopping, dhunuchi naach and feasting are not the only ways to dive into the festive spirit. This Puja, flaunt your dandiya moves with your friends at cultural centres and hotels organising garba nights in the city. Think live DJs, drool-worthy food, and premium drinks — all setting the stage for non-stop twirls and the rhythmic beat of those colourful wooden sticks. From folk classics to chart toppers, the playlists promise to keep your feet moving till late. Here are five such happening venues…

Kolkata Dandiya Night 2025

Whether you’re a pro at Garba or simply looking to soak in the festive spirit, this is the place to be. Enjoy a wide variety of food and beverages and stand a chance to win prizes for Best Dressed and Best Dancer. Groove to traditional and fusion beats for four hours, kicking off at 6.30pm.

Date: October 1 and 2

Venue: Aquatica

Tickets for the event to be available on BookMyShow

Rass 2025

This is a four-night gala of nonstop DJ sets, dandiya beats, celebrity appearances, unlimited food and premium drinks — all for four hours and 20 minutes each evening from 7.30pm. The lavish spread will include both vegetarian and non-vegetarian items, including crispy chilli baby corn, London chicken tikka, schezwan chilli fish, matar paneer, and chicken chaap. Delicious desserts like brownie and orange moose will complete the menu.

Date: September 28 to October 01

Venue: Transitel – A Boutique Hotel

Tickets for the event start at Rs 2,000 on BookMyShow.

Dholira – Jalsa 6

Enjoy rizz music and festive vibes on Saptami, Ashtami and Navami along with mouth-watering food items and refreshing drinks. Think prawn cutlets, chicken tikka, mutton biryani, firni and more. The menu truly seems endless. The celebration will begin at 7pm and continue for five hours on all three days.

Date: September 29 to October 1

Venue: Hotel O2 Oxygen

Tickets for the event start at Rs 699 on BookMyShow

Garba Dandiya Event Zankar Navratri 2025

Step into a vibrant world of music, dance and ‘pet pujo’ for two magical nights. Savour delicious food, sip your favourite drinks and dance the night away, starting at 6.30pm each evening. Don’t miss the chance to win exciting prizes for best dancer, best dressed, and best couple during the event that will last four hours each day.

Date: September 27 and 28

Venue: Haldiram Food City

Tickets for the event start at Rs 699 on District by Zomato.

Garba Dandiya Utsav 2025 by The Urban City

The open-air terrace boasts a sprawling dance floor, perfect for letting out your inner Bollywood fangirl as the celebrations kick off on Mahalaya. With stalls serving up detectable festive bites and Insta-worthy photobooths adding to the charm, this event is all about soaking in the spirit of Durga Puja and Navratri.

Date: September 21 onwards

Venue: SG Banquet (Shree Guru)

Tickets for the event start at Rs 549 on District by Zomato.