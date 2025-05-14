Exploring nature to learning new skills: How Kolkata kids can make the most of summer holidays

With summer vacations around the corner, it is time for the little ones to make the most of their break while they learn new skills and keep boredom at bay. From an eventful exploration of the flora and fauna of Sunderbans to fun-filled art & craft sessions, here’s everything on offer for kids in and around Kolkata this summer.

Explore Sundarbans with Jhore Jole Jongole

Let your kid experience the beauty of nature in a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of city life at Jhore Jole Jongole in Sundarbans. This summer camp promises an eventful two-day-one-night session with a visit to the Tiger Rescue Centre and Nature Study under the supervision of expert guides. Besides exploring the flora and fauna of the region, the participants also get to dig into authentic Bengali food, enjoy boat rides, partake in sports, and attend dance and music sessions.

The camp also takes participants on a trip to the Matla Riverside Forest, Herobhanga Forest side, Bidyadhari River, Balikhal Char and Panchamukhi. A minimum of 20 participants are required to register for each camp. The offer is open from May to July.

Price per head: Rs 2799

Contact for enquiries: 6294798832

Spend fun-filled days at Somersault

Kolkata-based amusement centre Somersault is offering a summer extravaganza filled with workshops and fun activities for kids. The camp explores the Jungle Book and Lion King for children between 2-5 until June 16. Week 2, from May 19 to 23, is all about Panchatantra tales and art attack for kids aged 2-6. Week 3, for children in the age bracket of four and nine, takes children around the world through stories, art and culture from May 26-30. The camp will be held from 10.30am-12.30pm daily.

Pocket pinch: Rs 4,000 per week

Contact for Enquiries: +91 6291 764 566

Learn salad dressing at The Astor

The little ones get to design their own salad at The Astor Hotel at Shakespeare Sarani on May 24. In the session held from 4pm to 6pm, executive chef Azad Arif will offer their expert guidance to the kids. The session will be followed by High Tea. Each child walks away with a participation certificate.

Pocket pinch: Rs 999

Contacts for reservation: +919051303633/+918420242233

Attend pickleball coaching camp

After a successful Easter Pickleball camp, One Love Pickleball is back with a summer pickleball camp for kids of all ages. Participants will get introduced to pickleball by expert coaches. The coaching sessions will be held at Ballygunge Arena. Entries are on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Dates: 19th to 23rd May

Fees: Rs 4500

Contact: +919830483837.

Experience immersive gaming at FunXtreme

Children get to indulge in immersive games and virtual reality experiences at FunExtreme. The gaming centre offers a dynamic and tech-driven environment with something for everyone — toddlers, teens, young adults, and families. It is divided into three zones — the Toddler Soft Play Zone, VR Zone, and Full-Service Café.

Pocket pinch: Minimum Rs 1000