Dogs of the ’gram: When man’s best friend turns Instagram star

Is your house full of fur? Are your floors a bit slippery with drool? If the answer is yes, then your Instagram must be flooded with cute and funny dog reels. If not, maybe this is your cue to get a furry friend. For this edition of Reels of the Week, here are some pawsome reels that make us love these four-footed darlings.

Mimi celebrates Chikoo Jr’s Birthday

Chikoo Jr is the sun, moon and everything for Mimi Chakraborty. The actress shared a reel filled with precious moments of her and the four-year-old Labrador. The love between a mom and her baby is so cute that you’ll be watching the reel on loop. Take cues from Mimi on how to spoil your fur baby with love and affection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden Retriever responds to being called Bhaisahab

Oscar the Golden Retriever and Karma the German Shepherd have a page where their mom uploads all their shenanigans. These two trained doggos love walking without a leash. On this occasion, we see Oscar far ahead of Karma and his mom, not responding to his own name. But when his mom says ‘Bhaisahab’ he immediately turns back, as if to ask ‘are you talking to me?’ What weird names have you tried on your doggos and how many have they responded to?

Mom only loves me, not you dad!

You think your ex was possessive and jealous? Well, you've never lived with a dog then. Just take a look at Pablo Escobark here. He is relaxing on his mom’s lap and being petted when his dad decided to steal the pets. While Pablo moves away, he expressed his dissatisfaction by putting his paw on his dad’s face. Only, Pablo is allowed to receive love and we don’t mind.

Sarsarahat, Sansanahat – Golden Retriever style

The ‘Sarsarahat Sansanahat’ trend is still doing the rounds. This goldie decided to jump onto the trend a little late, but this reel is so cute he's forgiven. Check out Simba the retriever making faces to the trending dialogue.

Dad didn’t want the dog; now he can’t live without this Pitbull

When a family gets its first pet, it is usually the children who want the pet with the parents saying no. Here is a video of a Pitbull that dad never wanted. But this Pitbull is so cute and sweet, he melted his dad’s heart and now the two cannot live without each other. The adorable cuddling and love in this reel is what we all want in our lives.

To Shih-Tzu or not

They say the youngest child is always the most pampered. Here is proof in the form of this Shih-Tzu, who is so pampered that he won’t walk — he has to be carried. Try saying no to this doggo and the next moment you'll see all the soft toys in shreds. Bentley the Shih-Tzu is the epitome of royalty. Just look at the way he demands to sleep and have a good life. And why not? With so much cuteness, he's bound to get his way.



