Book your spot in these literary clubs for bibliophiles in Kolkata

In a day and age where technology has become an intrinsic part of our daily lives, reading habits, too, have changed. Hardcovers and paperbacks have counterparts in Kindle and e-books. And if you love reading, you can flip through the pages on your way to work on your phone in a busy metro. But, there are a few, who prefer meeting fellow bibliophiles and engaging in spirited discussions on what’s new to read and discuss a paragraph or a quote that left a lasting impression.

To have a space that allows dialogue, debate and discussion on all things books can perhaps happen the best in book clubs. Whether they are online or offline, a platform where likeminded readers come together is like a cosy nook of the best kind. If you are looking for one such Kolkata community to be a part of, here are a few book clubs that My Kolkata thinks must be on a reader’s radar.

AHAVA Reader’s and Writer’s Club

Members with author Nabaneeta Dev Sen, Anjum Katyal, Barun Chanda, and others at the inauguration of the book club

AHAVA Readers’ and Writers’ Club’s inauguration was attended by author Nabaneeta Dev Sen. Established in 2014 by former journalist Mona Sen Gupta, the AHAVA Reader’s and Writer’s Club has over 3,000 members on Facebook and more than 160 members on their Whatsapp group, including popular authors and publishers from across India. The group used to meet once a week in the pre-pandemic times, but has now gone online where literary discussions happen on their Whatsapp channel.

Contact Number: 9831176264

You can also contact the AHAVA Readers’ and Writers’ Club here.

Kolkata Bookworms

Kolkata Bookworms was founded in 2022 by four bibliophiles — Deotima Sarkar, Khushi Rungta, Shreemanti Chakrabarty and Ashwani Kumar Sinha. Today, the Instagram handle of the book club is more than 1,700-followers strong, and posts literary content about books and literary events regularly. The group does not just discuss all things books, but also organises fun activities, read-alongs and quirky events like helping clean bookshelves.

You can fill up the registration form here or contact Kolkata Bookworms here.

Karuna’s Kitaab Club

Karuna Ezara Parikh with author Santanu Bhattacharya at a book reading event at The Bhowanipore House in 2024

Founded by author Karuna Ezara Parikh, Karuna’s Kitaab Club has both online and offline presence, and connects readers from not just all over India, but from the various parts of the world. Kitaab Club has an Instagram profile with more than 6,000 followers and shares the book of the month and about the various authors who are making a splash in the literary field. The Instagram handle also shares book recommendations based on current reads and informs followers about the various events like offline book readings and online discussion organised by the club. Readers can connect with the club on their channel on Discord and social media.

You can connect with Karuna’s Kitaab Club on Instagram here.

Sarobar Book and Grub Club

Members of the book club during a discussion at Rabindra Sarobar Manashi Mallick

The Book Reading Club was founded in 2017 — an idea of social entrepreneur Mudar Patherya, brought into execution by late academic Samantak Das. Das was the vice chancellor of Jadavpur University and passed away in 2022. The club was earlier called the Book Reading Club and later renamed the Sarobar Book and Grub Club. It has 20 members with regular reading sessions, mostly at Rabindra Sarobar. You can find a team of readers of diverse age groups meeting at around 7.30am at Sarobar, if you walk in through the gate opposite Menoka Cinema Hall. The club meets twice a month — on the first and third Saturdays, and usually selects a theme for the meet, which the bibliophiles read and bring to read along. Music is also a highly encouraged medium of expression here.