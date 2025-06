These rooftop gardening services in Kolkata will green up your terrace

This World Environment Day, take your love for greenery to new heights, literally! Rooftop gardens are more than just Instagram-worthy; they help cool your home, improve air quality, and support urban biodiversity. If you have been dreaming of a green escape right at your home above the city chaos, Kolkata has a growing list of services that can help. From design to maintenance, here are some rooftop gardening experts ready to transform your terrace.

Green Mall

With a focus on sustainable practices, Green Mall designs and installs rooftop gardens that help reduce energy costs and improve air quality. Their services include plant selection, drainage planning, and maintenance. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Contact: +91 97484 73333 / +91 72780 06663

Address: Thakurpukur – Bakhrahat Rd, Shamukpota, Kolkata: 743503

Email: dineshrawat@live.in 

HariMitti Agro Pvt. Ltd.

Specialising in rooftop organic vegetable gardens, HariMitti provides comprehensive services including soil preparation, irrigation systems, and plant selection. Their expertise ensures a thriving garden atop your home. Get your dream kitchen farm right on your terrace.

Contact: +91 98306 33886

Address: MB 508, Dakhinpara, Mahish Bathan, Sector V, Salt Lake, Kolkata: 700102

Email: harimitti17@gmail.com

Aloka Gardens

From waterproofing to planting, Aloka Gardens offers end-to-end rooftop gardening solutions. Their services are designed to beautify your space while promoting environmental sustainability. 

Contact: +91 80170 51949 / +91 98308 24166

Address: Sikharpur, Rajarhat, North 24 Parganas, Kolkata - 700135 

The Finishing Touch (TFT)

TFT offers customised rooftop gardening services, including extensive, semi-intensive, and intensive green roofs. Their team provides design, installation, and post-installation maintenance to ensure your garden thrives.  

Contact: +91 97482 34567

Address: 298, FE Block Ln, Sector III, Bidhannagar, Kolkata: 700106

Email: thefinishingtouchkolkata@gmail.com  

Mavira Landscapes

Mavira Landscapes specialises in transforming balconies and terraces into green retreats. Their services include plant selection, design, and ongoing maintenance, tailored to your space and preferences. 

Contact: +91 98301 22414

Address: 299/300, Bagmari Road, Kolkata – 700054

Email: mayank@maviralandscapes.com 

Lucent Gardens

Lucent Gardens offers comprehensive landscaping services, including terrace and vertical gardens. Their team focusses on creating sustainable and aesthetically pleasing green spaces for both residential and commercial properties. 

Contact: +91 84339 29564

Email: info@lucentcorporation.com