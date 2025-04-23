Pack. Slay. Repeat: Travel in style this summer with vacay outfits for every mood

Packing for a vacation? Whether you are beach-bound, off to mountains or chasing sunsets on a safari, My Kolkata has curated a list of outfits to go with every mood, weather and destination.

Sun’s out, style’s out: A beachwear guide with a twist

Ladies, get ready to turn heads! Whether you're feeling bold in a neon bikini, chic in a mermaid-cut skirt, or dreamy in a breezy dress and wraparounds, there's a style for every beachside vibe. Cut-out jumpsuits are totally trending too. For that perfect summer fit, check out brands like Noroke, Plunge, and Woman Like U. Pair it with a pair of cool shades, cute hairpins, bandanas, tote bags, flip-flops, or broad-brimmed hats. Beaded necklaces, anklets, and wristlets may add the final sparkle to your seaside ensemble.

ADVERTISEMENT

@plungebyprernamehra/Instagram; @womanlikeu.wlu/Instagram

And hey, we haven’t forgotten the men. A printed co-ord set is your best bet if you’re worried about tanning. Prefer soaking up the sun? Go for light-coloured linen shirts with coordinated boxers. Black wayfarers are the go-to accessory for that effortless dapper look. You might want to scroll through Viba Studio and Nautanky for some cool finds.

@viba.studio/Instagram; @nautanky/Instagram

We have it sorted for kids too. Wraparound skirts, cotton tops, and ruffled dresses are adorable (and practical) options for girls. They are comfy, breezy, and offer sun protection too. Boys can opt for summer shorts sets and crocs for a fuss-free day on the beach. Brands like Somersault, H&M, and Anthrilo have great options for the little beach bums.

www.anthrilo.com

Mountain mode: Tips to stay stylish

Ladies, layering is your best friend. Pair a crop top with a fur coat and denim skirt for an edgy look or keep it classic in a turtleneck dress and a blazer. Tuck an oversized cardigan into a short skirt and round it off with a beanie for a chic look. Boots and brogues are perfect picks for both warmth and style. Accessorise with chunky hoops or quirky danglers. Add a statement watch and sunglasses, and you're all set.

Brands worth checking out? Urbanic, Shein India, Zara, and Newme. For shoes, Decathlon and Aldo are suitable choices.

@urbanic_in/Instagram; @zara/Instagram

Men should not skip the layers either. Throw an oversized shirt over a T-shirt. Experiment with colours or stick to muted tones and solids. Keep it minimal with cardigans and jeans if that’s more your vibe. Casual outdoor shoes offer both comfort and flexibility—look to H&M and Tommy Hilfiger for clothing, and Woodland or Wildcraft for footwear.

@hm/Instagram; @tommyhilfiger/Instagram

For kids, Uniqlo has stylish and snug options. Decathlon also has great winter wear options for the little ones. Puffer jackets with track pants are a comfy choice for boys, while girls can opt for sweater dresses, high-neck tees, textured skirts and woollen trousers.

www.uniqlo.com

Into the wild: Your all-weather safari stylebook

While heading for a safari, pack smart to stay prepared for all kinds of weather. For women, a cotton utility jacket is perfect for layering on breezy days, while a light puffer jacket keeps you warm without adding bulk. Don’t forget a raincoat for those unexpected drizzles, and a wool scarf-wrap for chilly evenings by the fire.

It's wise to carry a few cotton shorts and tees for warmer, sunny afternoons.

@fabindiaofficial/Instagram; @thesouledstore/Instagram

Men can stick to breathable layers—think light jackets, camouflage or graphic tees, denims, or track pants for ease of movement.

For children, opt for casual, breezy outfits like soft joggers, T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts that allow them to play freely while ensuring comfort.

@hopscotch.in/Instagram

Brands like Fabindia and W for Woman offer comfortable yet stylish options for women. Bewakoof and The Souled Store have great casualwear options for men, while Berrytree, Nino Bambino, and Hopscotch stock adorable and practical outfits for kids. For all-weather footwear, Liberty and Bata offer reliable picks for the entire family.

When fashion meets comfort: A chic, effortless loungewear lookbook

Gearing up for a staycation? Whether you’re relaxing by the pool or sipping your favourite drink at a lounge, breezy outfits can be your best bet for making a statement without breaking a sweat. Flowy dresses from Moonstruck and Max Fashion promise effortless chic, while quirky co-ords from Nityaa and Ajio are sure to turn heads.

Looking for something more party-like? Queen Land Western Wear has you sorted with the trendiest gowns, cut-out dresses, miniskirts, and tops — think crop, one-shoulder, and all things metallic.

@moonstruckbyss/Instagram; @queenlandkolkata/Instagram

Men, we’ve got your off-duty style covered too. Comfy tees from Max Fashion pair well with formal trousers for a laid-back semi-formal vibe. Prefer to keep it casual? Reach for neutral-hued pants in beige or off-white. Oversized shirts with fun prints also work well. Brands like Snitch and XYXX offer breathable, versatile options that transition from lounge to outing with ease.

@snitch.co.in/Instagram; @xyxxcrew/Instagram

And for the little ones frolicking by the poolside? Dive into playful fashion with colourful picks from Hopscotch, FirstCry, and Max Fashion. Think bright hues, fun prints, and all things cotton.