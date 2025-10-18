35 BMWs, 30 Mercs and a Lamborghini Huracán worth Rs 4 crore to hit Kolkata streets on Dhanteras

Dhanteras isn’t just about gold coins and silver jewellery in Kolkata this year — it is also about horsepower, speed, leatherette seats, lavish chrome work and the boyhood dream to get behind the wheels of a car that commands attention.

Mercedes-Benz, according to city-based dealers, is delivering over 30 cars in Kolkata ahead of Diwali.

ADVERTISEMENT

The E-Class is the Benz cars with the most demand in Kolkata Benchmark Interkrafts

“E-Class is the most in-demand model from our Landmark Kolkata outlet,” said Abhijit Mitra, assistant general manager at Mercedes Benchmark Interkrafts Kolkata showroom.

The top-end E-Class, priced at around Rs 91.65 lakh ex-showroom, offers a value-for-money deal, he added.

But the real showstopper is the first-ever India-inspired Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition — a bespoke, limited-run luxury off-roader priced at Rs 4.30 crore ex-showroom.

Kolkata is getting East India's first Mercedes-AMG G 63 Collector’s Edition Benchmark Interkrafts

“Only 30 units of this India-inspired G 63 have been allocated to India, and the very first one in Eastern India will be handed over at the Hyatt Regency Kolkata on Saturday,” Mitra said. The G 63 will hit the roads soon with its unique red-mango coloured chasis.

Mercedes is also rolling out the S Maybach 580 (Rs 2.74 crore ex-showroom), S 350d (Rs 1.78 crore ex-showroom) and S 450 (Rs 1.88 crore ex-showroom) to mark the occasion. “These are our flagship luxury models that are customisable and available on pre-order only,” Mitra added.

BMW is flexing its Bavarian muscle, too, with 35 cars scheduled for delivery in Kolkata this Dhanteras, according to sources in the luxury car market. The new 5 Series and the all-electric iX1 are the most in demand models.

BMW 5 series is selling like hot cakes in Kolkata Shutterstock

The 5 Series, priced at around Rs 72.35 lakh ex-showroom for the long wheelbase flagship, continues to be a favourite among corporate buyers who like their luxury with a side of sport. Meanwhile, the iX1, at roughly Rs 66.90 lakh for the top trim, is pulling in tech-forward buyers who want speed and sustainability in one sleek package.

Audi, according to officials at city-based dealerships, has joined the luxury car party with 20 units rolling out of its Kolkata showrooms this Dhanteras — a staggering 60 per cent of them are Q3s.

Audi Q3 is another top pick as a value for money option in the luxury car segment Shutterstock

The top-spec Q3 Bold Edition sits at around Rs 55.64 lakh ex-showroom, making it one of the most value for money entries into the luxury SUV segment.

For the speed enthusiasts, Porsche is serving pure adrenaline.

“While only three cars are being delivered this year on Dhanteras in Kolkata, they’re nothing short of dream machines,” said a manager-level staff at a city-based Porsche showroom.

Two new Porsche 911 will roar on the streets of Kolkata soon Shutterstock

Two Porsche 911s — each priced north of Rs 3.84 crore ex-showroom in top-spec form — and one Porsche Cayenne (worth around Rs 2 crore ex-showroom) are gliding into garages where performance matters as much as prestige.

Land Rover is rolling out three new Defenders on Dhanteras Shutterstock

Land Rover is bringing rugged royalty to Kolkata with three Defenders (Rs 1.36 crore ex-showroom each) and one Velar Autobiography (Rs 89.90 lakh ex-showroom). These machines are perfect for those who want their luxury cars to wade through flooded roads and climb hills without wrinkling their linen shirt.

A new Lamborghini Huracán will bring the fireworks for Diwali Shutterstock

And then — because Diwali needs fireworks — one Lamborghini Huracán will blaze through the city soon. With the top variant touching Rs 4 crore ex-showroom and roaring V10 theatrics, this single delivery is the Diwali dhamaka Kolkata auto enthusiasts may look forward to.