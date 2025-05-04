NRAI steps in as KMC’s rooftop-dining crackdown jolts Kolkata’s F&B industry

With Kolkata’s thriving rooftop dining scene facing sudden turbulence, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has stepped in to support restaurateurs grappling with uncertainty, business losses, and the looming threat of closure. The move comes in response to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) sweeping crackdown on rooftop eateries following the fire at Hotel Rituraj in Burrabazar on April 29, which claimed 14 lives.

As part of its fire safety enforcement, KMC has identified 83 rooftop establishments for inspection, triggering confusion and concern in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. While the civic body cited the need to prevent future disasters, many restaurateurs argue that the measures lack clarity, consistency, and fairness.

Several outlets have already been impacted. On May 3, LMNOQ Skybar on Park Street saw partial demolition of its rooftop structures, while What’s Up! Café on Southern Avenue and Serra Café in Sector V have also been inspected. Serra has suspended its terrace service entirely, choosing to continue with indoor operations.

Among the listed venues is Manzilat’s, a rooftop eatery known for its royal Awadhi fare. An auto-response on its WhatsApp business account states: “Adaab. Thank you for contacting Manzilat’s. The government has announced a closure of rooftop restaurants due to fire safety matters. Therefore, kitchen will remain closed till further notice. Regret inconvenience, my apologies. Thank you for understanding.”

Speaking to My Kolkata, owner Manzilat Fatima raised doubts over the practicality of the order. “It is unfortunate that so many innocent lives were lost. But shutting down rooftop restaurants is not the best solution. Fire accidents can happen anywhere. In fact, in the Burrabazar incident, people were trapped on the terrace. Instead of closing down rooftop establishments, the focus should be on implementing stronger safety norms,” she said.

The timing of the crackdown has made things harder for business owners, many of whom just renewed their licenses a few weeks ago

The NRAI — the country’s leading trade association representing the interests of the food service industry, including restaurants, bars, cafes and cloud kitchens — has taken a central role in responding to the crisis. Abhimanyu Maheshwari, head of the NRAI’s Kolkata chapter, acknowledged the distress across the community. “The list has 83 names, but not all have received shutdown notices. Many of these places, we believe, were operating with valid licenses and compliance in place. The lack of clarity is deeply concerning. We urge all members to stay compliant and prioritise guest safety, but also stand by them in ensuring fairness and protection of livelihoods,” said Maheshwari. However, the plan of action by the NRAI wasn’t fully revealed.

Many restaurateurs My Kolkata reached out to, declined to comment publicly, citing legal uncertainty and fear of backlash. However, several of them expressed — off the record — that they are pinning their hopes on the NRAI to mediate with authorities and work toward a more balanced, industry-sensitive solution. According to industry insiders, the jobs of 10,000 people are at stake.

The timing of the crackdown has made things harder for business owners, many of whom just renewed their licenses a few weeks ago, which is an annual process that often costs lakhs.

“Owners have invested heavily in infrastructure and compliance,” said Rukshana A Kapadia, co-founder of Ammolite Ideators and a food writer. “If a property wasn’t compliant, it shouldn’t have been granted a license in the first place. Hundreds of workers are now at risk of losing their jobs. Authorities should offer a grace period for corrections instead of forcing sudden shutdowns.”

Veteran food blogger Luna Chatterjee echoed concerns over the sweeping nature of the order. “The city is already struggling economically. The hospitality industry is one of the few sectors still creating jobs. Yes, some places flouted rules — but most didn’t. Why is everyone being treated the same way? Rooftop dining has become a cultural staple. Stripping the city of that, without distinction or dialogue, is unfair,” she stated.

While the KMC maintains that the crackdown is aimed at preventing further tragedies, the lack of a phased, transparent plan has left Kolkata’s F&B sector reeling. As inspections continue, many are now looking to the NRAI to help chart a path forward — one that preserves safety without sacrificing livelihoods or the city’s dynamic culinary identity.