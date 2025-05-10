What moms love: Six scrumptious ways to surprise your mom this Mother’s Day

Mothers are meant to be celebrated every day. But taking out a day to make her feel special is also compulsory. For one day, you take that extra step to spend more time with her, take her out for a special luncheon or pamper her with her favourite desserts. If you are still wondering what to do this Mother’s Day, then here are some recommendations that will help...

Start the day with a special brunch at JW Marriott

Get dressed in your best attire and head out for this star city hotel for a scrumptious brunch. JW Marriott is holding ‘Maayer Haat-er Ranna with a Brunch Twist’ at its JW Kitchen. The brunch menu blends traditional recipes with innovative twists. Enjoy a smoky Aam Pora Shorbot Spritzer, Mini Luchi Sliders filled with kosha mangsho or chanar dalna, Chingri Malai Toast on buttery brioche, a unique Paneer Bhapa Lasagna, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Date: May 11

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,299+ without alcohol, Rs 3,499+ with alcohol

Time: 12.30pm to 4pm

Engage in fun activities at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata

Looking for a fun time? Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata is hosting a brunch experience at YAYAvar and a complimentary Postcard Painting session for kids and adults with artist Nitya at Tess.

Date: Sunday, May 11

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,500 plus taxes for two people (painting session); Price: 1,699 plus taxes (Brunch at YAYAvar)

Time: YAYAvar – 12.30pm to 3.30pm; Tess – 4pm to 8pm (postcard painting session)

For reservations: 6292307592

Celebrate with a special cake from Bleubury

Thinking of getting mommie dearest a cake for the big day? Get a cute, themed bento cake from Bleubury. The confectionery is offering ‘Love You Ma’ and ‘Pyari Ma’ bento cakes, which have a soft vanilla sponge, chocolate filling, and pastel buttercream florals. These are available online via food delivery apps or in-store at Bleubury, Southern Avenue.

Pocket pinch: Rs 300 to Rs 600

Available till: May 11

Artisanal treat from Paprika Gourmet

Go for a Dessert Box — a delicious pairing of handcrafted confections and vibrant blossoms or the artisanal Ice Cream Hamper that brings a creamy cold touch to your celebration. Get cheesy with your mom with the Cheese Garden Platter that adds a savoury note to the celebration. Flaky focaccia studded with tomatoes, a velvety hummus base topped with delicate cucumber flowers, and a pomegranate-studded cheese ball, all coming together for a feast.

Pocket pinch: Rs 300 onwards

For delivery: Call +91 9007022678/79/80 or place an order via Swiggy or Zomato

Gift herbal sips

Do you have a tea-loving mom? Give her this delightful gift set featuring six unique herbal tea flavours, each in six pyramid tea bags, offering a refreshing and varied tea experience. Order here.

Pocket pinch: Rs 750