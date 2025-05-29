In pictures: Kolkata restaurants pull out all the stops for Jamai Sasthi

In a city where food is the language of love, this Jamai Sasthi promises to be a full plate of it. The Bengali son-in-law is set to feast like royalty this Jamai Sasthi as restaurants across Kolkata prepare to serve up generous helpings of love, tradition and indulgence on a platter. Whether it’s dine-in discounts, decadent delivery boxes or buffet-style bonanzas, restaurants across the city are making sure the jamai is fed like a king.

Chowman’s Oriental Indulgence

For those wanting to skip the typical Bengali spread, Chowman is serving up a Jamai Sasthi Combo with an Oriental flair. Available for delivery in Kolkata and other metros, the combo features a mix of starters — Smokey Chilli Chicken, Chilli Paneer, Crispy Chilli Babycorn — and hearty mains like Chilli Garlic Noodles, Kung Pao Chicken, Veg Manchurian, and Fried Rice, topped off with Chocolate Mousse, White Mousse, and Darsaan.

Date: June 1, from 12 noon to 10.30pm

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,499 to Rs 1,899 + taxes

Where: The combo is delivery-only, available via the Chowman app

Aminia’s Mughlai Bhuribhoj

Mughlai mainstay Aminia is going big with a Jamai Sasthi Bhuribhoj that includes a line-up of lavish platters, each a deep dive into north Indian flavours. Options include mutton, chicken, Hyderabadi, and Lucknowi platters.

Date: May 30 to June 8

Pocket pinch: Rs 2,299 to Rs 2,849 + taxes.

Where: The special menu will be available across Aminia’s outlets in Bengal and Assam

Shaan’s festive offer

Shaan’s Restaurant and Banquet, housed at the Park Eastern Hotel on AJC Bose Road, is offering a 20 per cent off the total bill for diners accompanied by either a son-in-law or mother-in-law. Adding to the festive touch is a buy-one-get-one-free mocktail offer. Serving a menu that marries Mughlai richness with Bengali comfort, Shaan’s is betting on footfall driven by emotion and good food.

Date: June 1, from 8am to 11pm

Pocket pinch: 20 per cent off on bill

Where: P190A, AJC Bose Road, Kolkata 700017

Food and revelry at Novotel

At Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, Jamai Sasthi turns into a curated brunch experience complete with aarti thali, live Bengali folk music, photo booths, and surprise giveaways. The all-day diner, The Square, will serve traditional Bengali dishes alongside global favourites, including Golbari-style Kosha Chicken, Mutton Biryani, and Bengali sweets.

Date: June 1, from 12.30pm to 4pm

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,999 + taxes

Address: CF Block, Action Area I, New Town

Jamai Ador at 6 Ballygunge Place

Celebrating tradition with a touch of nostalgia, 6 Ballygunge Place is offering a specially curated Jamai Ador Thali this year. The thali starts with Aam Pudina Shorbot and flows into a rich spread featuring Basmati Rice, Pulao, Aam Aada Diye Moong Dal, Aloo Bhaja, Bati Chorchori, Aloo Jhinge Posto, Gondhoraj Bhetki Paturi, Golda Chingri Malaikari, Dhakai Pora Mangsho, Kancha Aam Chutney, and a wide assortment of Bengali sweets. Vegetarian guests need not feel left out — a separate thali includes Nabaratna Paturi, Chanar Malaikari, and Mocha Dhokar Dalna.

Date: June 1

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,000 + taxes for vegetarian and Rs 1,250 + taxes for non-vegetarian thali

Address: All 6 Ballygunge Place outlets across India

The Astor serves up a festive feast

The Astor brings the spirit of Jamai Sasthi with a curated Jamai Sasthi Bhoj, crafted by Kebab-e-Que. Choose between the Amish Thali or the Niramish Thali, both packed with Bengali favourites like Jhuri Aloo Bhaja, Mochar Chop, Shukto, Hing Aloo Dum, and Mishti Pulao. The non-vegetarian spread boasts delights such as Ilish Mach Bhaja, Mutton Manohori, and Sorshe Kancha Lonka Bhetki. The vegetarian option includes Echor Kosha, Chhanar Moulo, and Kancha Aam Potoler Dolma. Each thali ends on a sweet note with Bhapa Sandesh, Baked Patishapta, Mishti Doi, and a fresh fruit selection, accompanied by Beler Sorbot and Gondhoraj Ghol.

Date: June 6

Pocket pinch: Rs 1,499

Address: The Astor Kolkata, 15 Shakespeare Sarani