Uber Shuttle service to be discontinued in Kolkata from April 2

Thousands of daily commuters in Kolkata are set to face disruption as Uber Shuttle services will be discontinued in the city from April 2, according to in-app notifications received by users.

“I travel six days a week to and from my office in New Town in an Uber Shuttle. I got to know today that Uber is discontinuing shuttle services from April 2. So many commuters will face hassle now. I am trying to switch to another app, but the pickup is far away from my house, and it is also expensive,” said Aryani Banerjee, a regular user.

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Drivers, too, are preparing for the shift. “We will be switching to other apps. That’s what we have been told by our owner,” said a shuttle vehicle driver who ferries passengers from south Kolkata to New Town. Sumit Dutta, a sales personnel, who travels from Behala to Salt Lake Sector V, said, “Given the number of disruptions in Kolkata Metro, Uber Shuttle was a convenient and economical option for people like us. I am not sure if the alternative apps would be really helpful.”

The service is widely used by office-goers travelling to IT hubs in Sector V, Rajarhat and New Town.

The shutdown is part of a broader national pullback. Uber has already discontinued its shuttle services in Delhi NCR from March 27, after earlier exits from Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The company is reportedly shifting focus to Employee Transportation Services, targeting corporate clients. The decision comes amid a strategic reset, even as Uber recently infused significant funds into its India business and saw a drop in ride-hailing revenue in FY25.

Users have been informed that any unused subscription balance will be refunded as credits within seven working days.

My Kolkata reached out to Uber for a comment. A response is awaited.