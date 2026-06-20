Traffic curbs in Kolkata on June 20, 21 for PM Modi’s visit for Paschimbanga Divas and Yoga Day

Kolkata Police has announced a series of traffic restrictions and road closures across parts of the city on June 20 and 21 in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

The restrictions will affect the movement of goods vehicles, heavy vehicles and general traffic in and around central Kolkata, particularly near Lok Bhawan and BBD Bagh.

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According to a traffic notification issued by Kolkata Police on Friday, the movement of most goods vehicles will be restricted between 3.30pm and 10pm on June 20 along the route covering 11 Furlong Gate, K P Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Island, Dufferin Road, Mayo Road, Netaji Statue, Rani Rashmoni Avenue and the South Gate of Lok Bhawan. Vehicles carrying LPG cylinders, CNG, petroleum products, oxygen, vegetables, medicines, fruits, fish and milk have been exempted from the restrictions.

The curbs will continue from midnight to noon on June 21 for goods vehicles across Kolkata Police jurisdiction or until the VVIP movement is over. The same exemptions will apply during this period as well.

Police have also stated that the movement and parking of vehicles, including tram cars and carts, may be regulated or restricted on roads and approach routes depending on the VVIP programme requirements.

All heavy goods vehicles will be barred from operating in and around Lok Bhawan between 3.30pm and 10pm on June 20.

A key stretch in BBD Bagh will also remain closed. The road from Government Place East and Esplanade Row East Crossing to Old Court House Street and BBD Bag South Crossing, in both directions, will remain shut from 5pm on June 20 until noon on June 21.

Kolkata Traffic Police has further warned that vehicular traffic may be diverted from arterial and feeder roads whenever necessary depending on the movement schedule of the Prime Minister. The restrictions will be in addition to the usual traffic regulations in force on those days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal on June 20 and 21. Besides attending Paschimbanga Divas celebrations in Hooghly on June 20, he will participate in the International Yoga Day programme in Kolkata on June 21 and commission three naval vessels at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port.