Rain predicted for midweek as Kolkata braces for a brief spell of stormy weather

Kolkata is set for a largely dry week, with a brief but notable spell of unsettled weather in the middle, according to the latest IMD forecast issued on March 29.

A trough stretching across eastern India and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal are likely to trigger enhanced thunderstorm activity on Wednesday, March 31

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Sunday, March 29 may see light rain or a thundershower in isolated pockets with temperatures hovering around a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius and a maximum near 32 degrees.

Monday, March 30 is expected to turn drier with similar minimum temperatures but a slight rise in the maximum to about 33 degrees

The weather is likely to shift on Tuesday, March 31 when light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at several places. Gusty winds could reach speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour in and around Kolkata, accompanied by lightning. Day temperatures may climb to around 34 degrees while the minimum stays close to 25 degrees

Conditions are set to stabilise quickly from Wednesday, April 1 with only a chance of light rain in isolated areas.

The rest of the week, from April 2 to April 4, is expected to remain dry with a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees across south Bengal

By the weekend, Kolkata could see daytime highs approaching 36 to 37 degrees while nights remain relatively warm at around 26 degrees. The brief midweek storm activity may offer short relief, but the overall trend points towards a steady build-up of heat as April begins.

Increased thunderstorm activity over the districts of north Bengal is being alerted.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Coochbehar and Alipurduar districts and likely to occur at a few places over the rest of north Bengal with hailstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Coochbehar districts and heavy rainfall (07-11 cm) very likely to occur at one or two places over Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kalimpong districts of north Bengal.