Poll-related jams, diversions bring traffic to a standstill across Kolkata, police say ‘unavoidable’

Two days ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Kolkata was struck by traffic jams and diversions. On Monday morning, many roads of the city came to a standstill as politicians held rallies and padayatras.

According to the order signed by Commissioner of Police Ajay Nand, the movement of goods vehicles, barring those carrying essential commodities such as LPG cylinders, CNG, petroleum products, vegetables, medicines, fruits, fish and milk, will be restricted within Kolkata Police jurisdiction from 3pm to 9pm on April 26 and again from 9am to 1pm on April 27 or till the VVIP movement concludes.

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On April 27 morning, curbs were enforced along CR Avenue, Red Road, Kings Way, Strand Road, Hastings, AJC Bose Road and flyover, Maa flyover, EM Bypass, Ultadanga, Esplanade and Central Avenue through to Shyambazar, B T Road, Tala Bridge and Sinthee.

Police informed that movement and parking of all vehicles may be regulated on these routes, while heavy goods vehicles will not be allowed around Raj Bhawan during the period.

A key stretch between Esplanade Row East and BBD Bag South crossing will remain closed from 5pm on April 26 to 1pm on April 27, with diversions to be enforced as required.

Traffic along Diamond Harbour Road, from Behala Bazar to Taratala, came to a standstill on Monday due to Amit Shah's campaign for Behala West BJP candidate Indranil Khan.

Soumyajit Dey

According to commuters, the traffic congestion had been worsening since around 9am. “If you’re scheduled to reach your workplace at 12 pm, you’ll only get there by 3 pm,” said auto driver Subhash Mondal.

Another commuter travelling through Esplanade faced severe congestion on the road.

“It took me 30 minutes to travel the stretch of road from Rabindra Sadan to Chadni Chawk,” she said.

App cab drivers seem helpless too. One was seen with a fake Election Commission duty notice on his windscreen.

“I am helpless, if I do not use this notice, I will not be allowed on most roads in the city,” said the driver.

Photo: Shreya Dutta

There has been a steep rise in cab fares, too.

Rabindra Kumar Yadav, a cab driver with Yatri Sathi, said, “The fares are higher than usual because of the traffic. I am planning to go home for the afternoon. I will take the car out again in the late evening. No matter where you go today, you will get stuck for hours in the traffic.”

Availability of bike-taxis have become a problem too.

“I am asking for Rs 50 more above 10kms travel, because the police might stop me, or divert me to a different route,” said Amit Das, a bike-taxi driver.

Lal Bazar traffic control said, “The diversions and jams are unavoidable ahead of elections, and this will continue till April 29.”

Kolkata Police have posted a notice with regulation and restriction of traffic on April 28, 29.