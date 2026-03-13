Traffic restrictions announced in Kolkata for PM Modi’s Brigade rally on March 14

Roads in central Kolkata will be severely regulated during Narendra Modi’s Brigade Parade ground on Saturday.

The roads that are likely to be most affected by the restrictions are Esplanade ramp, Kidderpore Road, Hospital road, Lovers Lane, Casuarina Avenue and Queensway.

The Prime Minister’s rally is scheduled to start around 1pm.

The Kolkata Police also announced restrictions on the movement of goods vehicles within its jurisdiction from 4am to 8pm on the day.

However, vehicles carrying essential supplies such as LPG cylinders, CNG, petroleum products, oxygen, vegetables, medicines, fruits, fish and milk will be exempted.

Parking will not be allowed on the roads in and around the Victoria Memorial area.

The affected stretches include a portion of AJC Bose Road between Hastings crossing and Cathedral Road, Kidderpore Road, Hospital Road, Queensway, Cathedral Road, Casuarina Avenue and Lovers Lane.

Police said vehicular movement, including tram services, may be temporarily suspended or diverted along procession routes and the route of the VVIP movement between 4am and 8pm, depending on the situation.

Traffic police personnel may also divert vehicles from arterial and feeder roads if required to manage the movement of vehicles during the programme.