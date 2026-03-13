Hot and humid conditions likely to persist in Kolkata with temperatures set to rise

Kolkata is set to experience warm and humid weather over the next 24 hours with partly cloudy skies prevailing across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the maximum temperature may reach around 33°C while the minimum temperature is likely to stay near 25°C.

On Friday morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.2°C, which is 3.6°C above normal. The high humidity levels are adding to the discomfort, with relative humidity ranging between 71 per cent and 94 per cent through the day.

The maximum temperature recorded earlier was 31°C, about 2.6°C below normal. However, meteorologists expect temperatures in south Bengal to rise by 2 to 3°C over the next two days before dipping slightly over the following two days.

According to the seven-day forecast, dry weather is likely to prevail in Kolkata for the next couple of days. Light rain or a thundershower may occur at one or two places from the third day, while light to moderate rain is possible at a few places around the middle of the week.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of around 30 to 40 kmph and lightning may also occur in parts of south Bengal during this period.