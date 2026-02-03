49th Kolkata Book Fair ends on high, draws 32 lakh visitors and Rs 32 crore sales

The 49th International Kolkata Book Fair (IKBF) concluded on Monday, with book sales estimated at Rs 32 crore since its commencement on January 22, organisers said.

Held at the Central Park in Salt Lake, the fair featured over 1,000 book stalls.

Publishers and Booksellers Guild general secretary Tridib Chatterjee said a record 32 lakh visitors visited the IKBF, billed as Asia’s largest book fair in terms of footfall.

Guild president Sudhangshu Shekhar Dey said the sales figure this year marked a 15 per cent increase over last year’s figure of Rs 23 crore. The previous edition had recorded around 27 lakh visitors.

Argentina was the focal theme country in this edition of the fair, where Russia, Ukraine and China also participated apart from the UK, Spain and France.

The fair formally drew to a close with the traditional banging of the hammer 49 times at 9.05 pm.

The closing ceremony was attended by senior guild members and other dignitaries.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.