Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Tuesday, January 28

Weather forecast for Tuesday (28.1.2025)
The maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be around 25°C and 13°C, respectively.
Mainly clear sky is expected
Sunset: 5.23pm
Sunrise: 6.17am
Yesterday’s weather update (27.1.2025)
Temperature
Maximum: 25.8°C (-0.5)
Minimum: 14.2°C(-0.5)
Rainfall: Nil
Humidity
Maximum: 84%
Minimum: 36%
Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city's traffic on Tuesday (28.1.2025).
● 12pm: Procession on Chittaranjan Avenue
● 3pm: Procession from College Street- Nalin Chandra Street- Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road - Raja Subodh Mullick Square- SN Banerjee Road- Hogg Street