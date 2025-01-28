Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Tuesday, January 28

Weather forecast for Tuesday (28.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be around 25°C and 13°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky is expected

Sunset: 5.23pm

Sunrise: 6.17am

Yesterday’s weather update (27.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 25.8°C (-0.5)

Minimum: 14.2°C(-0.5)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 84%

Minimum: 36%

Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city's traffic on Tuesday (28.1.2025).

● 12pm: Procession on Chittaranjan Avenue

● 3pm: Procession from College Street- Nalin Chandra Street- Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road - Raja Subodh Mullick Square- SN Banerjee Road- Hogg Street