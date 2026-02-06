Kolkata set for a dry and bright week; night temperatures to dip slightly

Kolkata is heading into a steady stretch of sunshine this week, with the Regional Meteorological Centre, Alipore, forecasting dry weather across the city and its neighbouring districts from Friday through next Thursday. A slight dip in night temperatures is expected in the next 24 hours, after which conditions will hold stable.

On Friday, February 6, the city recorded a maximum of 26°C and a minimum of 14°C. Mist in the early hours gave way to a clear sky, a pattern likely to repeat on Saturday, February 7, when the temperature is expected to remain unchanged at 26°C and 14°C.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday, February 8, will bring a marginal rise with the day temperature touching 26°C and the night temperature hovering around 15°C under a mainly clear sky. Monday, February 9, will warm up slightly to 27°C and 15°C.

Tuesday, February 10, and Wednesday, February 11, will see similar conditions with maximum temperatures of 27°C and 28°C, while minimum temperatures will stay close to 15°C and 16°C respectively. On Thursday, February 12, the city is expected to record a maximum of 28°C and a minimum of 16°C.

Neighbouring Salt Lake, Howrah and Dum Dum are expected to mirror these trends, with afternoon temperatures rising gradually from 27°C to 29°C by midweek and minimum temperatures ranging between 15°C and 17°C.

The Met office has issued no weather warnings for the next seven days. Shallow fog may occur at isolated places in North Bengal, but south Bengal, including Kolkata, will remain largely unaffected.

With no rain on the horizon and only a mild nip lingering in the early hours, the city is set for a quiet and comfortable week of comfortable sunshine.