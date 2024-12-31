Kolkata road rules and traffic alert for New Year’s Eve, weather forecast for Tuesday, December 31

Weather forecast for Tuesday (31.12.2024)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday are likely to be around 26°C and 16°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky is expected

Sunset: 5.03pm

Sunrise: 6.16am

Yesterday’s weather update (30.12.2024)

Temperature

Maximum: 26.2°C (+0.8)

Minimum: 17.6°C (+3.8)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 88%

Minimum: 58%

Kolkata Traffic Police posted traffic restrictions for New Year’s Eve on Tuesday (31.12.2024)

Park Street

Will have one-way traffic, from west to east, (Chowringhee to Park Circus) from 1pm on December 31 until 3am on January 1. Usually Park Street is open for two-way traffic from 10pm till 6am.

Shakespeare Sarani (Theatre Road)

Will be one-way, from east to west (Park Circus to Chowringhee) from 1pm on December 31 till 3am on January 1. Stretches on Ho Chi-Minh Sarani, Middleton Street, Little Russel Street, Russell Street and Camac Street will be one-way on December 31 and January 1 as and when required.

Additional restrictions for vehicles can be placed around the following locations depending on the footfall and traffic on December 31 and January 1

Indian Museum l Victoria Memorial l Birla Planetarium l Alipore zoo l Paresh Nath Temple Kali Temple at Kalighat l Thanthania Kalibari l Lindsay Street, New Market l Birla Temple on Ashutosh Chowdhury Avenue l Millennium Park Parking Parking restrictions will be imposed on the following roads (as and when required on December 31 and January 1): l Park Street l Camac Street l Free School Street l Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road l Wood Street l Middleton Street l Little Russel Street l Kyd Street l Russel Street l Royd Street Police bandobast There will be around 4,500 police personnel on the roads. There will be police assistance booths and special naka checkpoints at 50 locations across the city

Traffic Notification in connection with the New Year’s Eve on 31.12.2024 and New Year’s Day on 01.01.2025. pic.twitter.com/UuM80SOCxf — Kolkata Traffic Police (@KPTrafficDept) December 28, 2024

Drink-driving

Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Verma said on Saturday that rash driving or drink-driving will not be tolerated. Police said vehicles in and around party hotspots may be stopped to conduct alcohol tests on the person at the wheel. The breathalyser test determines the amount of alcohol in the blood

According to the rule, any reading exceeding 30mg per 100ml is beyond the permissible limit for driving and attracts penalties. The punishment for drink-driving can be imprisonment for up to six months or a fine of 2,000 if alcohol exceeding 30mg per 100ml is detected in the bloodstream through a breathalyser.