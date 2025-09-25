Kolkata Metro to run 3021 special services during Durga Puja, commuters welcome cheaper smart cards

Kolkata Metro railway will operate a total of 3021 special services across its Blue, Green, Purple, and Yellow Lines during the Durga Puja period, from Panchami to Dashami.

This marks an increase of 651 services compared to last year, aimed at easing passenger movement across the city during the festival.

For the first time, special services will run on the Purple and Yellow Lines, as well as on the Esplanade to Salt Lake Sector V section of the Green Line, enabling commuters to reach nearly all corners of Kolkata with Metro convenience.

The total carrying capacity of these services is estimated at 90.63 lakh passengers over six days, more than 120 percent higher than last year’s actual passenger count of 41.15 lakh.

The Metro Railway has also rolled out a new scheme of smart cards, which received an overwhelming response from commuters on the first day.

From September 25, the city’s roughly five lakh daily Metro users can avail themselves of the smart cards at a reduced price and with extended validity.

The refundable security deposit has been lowered from Rs 80 to Rs 50, while the minimum issue price will now be Rs 100, down from Rs 150.

Each smart card comes with a 10-year validity, representing a significant upgrade in the ticketing rules and long-term convenience for daily passengers.

Metro officials said the combined effort of increased services and affordable smart cards is designed to make commuting during the high-traffic Durga Puja days smoother and more efficient for residents and visitors alike.