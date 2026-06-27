Wellness scroll

Pilates girlie. Mood for matcha. Fitness freak. Gym bro. These and a plethora of other hashtags are raging across every social media platform, and Gen Z is quietly but actively shaping this whole movement towards a fitter tomorrow. Instant-dopamine critiques and addiction anxiety aside, social media has achieved a feat that even the strictest gym instructors and wellness coaches could not: inspiring a whole generation to look good and feel good, inside and out.

Self-care is the order of the day, but the long-term harm caused by indulgent food and elaborate beauty rituals is also being noted by Gen Z. Slowly but surely, young people are moving towards a more organic, relaxed and fitter lifestyle, thanks to some brilliant social media inspo moodboards. Here is what t2 makes of Gen Z’s move towards fitness.

Slow life: The ultimate healing ritual

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Gen Z blatantly refuses the hustle-to-thrive culture that has shaped the philosophy of most millennials and previous generations. Work, for Gen Z, is synonymous with passion and purpose, and creative vocations are being strongly prioritised over nine-to-five desk jobs that exhaust more than they enrich. Slow morning vlogs have taken over social media, where individuals wake up to pleasing views and birdsong while gradually putting together a healthy breakfast. Gen Z frowns upon quick recipes. Thoughtfully and colourfully curated smoothie bowls, healthy milkshakes and salads are prioritised over packaged meals, while rushed mornings are replaced with relaxed afternoons spent reading, painting or listening to music. Appreciating and capturing everyday joys allows the mind to calm down and lets us live life to the fullest.

Workout wave

Working out, once religiously prioritised only by athletes and celebrities, has now become a household routine for many Gen Z youngsters. The reason is simple: you do not need a gym any more to burn those calories. Millions of fitness influencers and coaches have started filming short-form content on social media, providing guidance on home workouts, demonstrating simple exercises for beginners and breaking down diet plans for specific fitness goals. The result? A fitness bandwagon that can get even the laziest off the couch, because appearance must be turned into reality for a generation that thrives on visuals.

Organic cups over fuzzy cans

No matter how indulgent, sweet and fizzy a drink you offer Gen Z, they will choose the healthier option. Matcha over milkshakes, iced Americanos over chocolatey frappes, Gen Z is all in for health over indulgence. But that does not mean compromising on flavour. There are various ways to balance out the leafy essence of matcha. Make it a latte or a strawberry matcha, and it tastes much better than regular matcha, while still being healthier than those creamy, chocolatey milkshakes. Pop in a few ice cubes, and the bitter taste of black coffee becomes much more enjoyable as you sip a glass of iced Americano on your way to work.

The Pilates phenomenon

Sara Ali Khan at a pilates session

For Gen Z, working out is not just about breaking a sweat and burning calories, but a holistic experience that blends fitness with mindfulness. Pilates is one option that helps achieve both. Pilates studios have started dotting towns and cities, where slow, controlled and low-impact movements help improve flexibility, increase core and muscle strength, and enhance circulation. Because Pilates allows you to control your body much better than high-intensity cardio sessions, it also brings an element of mindfulness into play, leaving you feeling much calmer and more relaxed by the time you complete a session.

Analogue life for the win

This may seem paradoxical, but Gen Z has also learnt from social media that it is not always healthy to be stuck in an endless scrolling loop. A viral video by Sierra Campbell, a California-based content creator, started the trend of the “analogue bag” among Gen Z. An analogue bag and its contents are carefully curated to distract you from doomscrolling impulses. Knitting materials, novels, journals, board games and anything else that can keep you productively occupied instead of watching reels can all go into an analogue bag.

In fact, this trend goes hand in hand with the wider movement towards an analogue life, where screen-free hobbies such as painting, crocheting, clay modelling and book discussions are replacing leisure spent entirely in front of a screen. To minimise the harmful effects of blue light on the eyes and avoid the sedentary, unproductive lifestyle that excessive screen time can encourage, Gen Z has entered its analogue era.

