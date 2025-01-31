Techno Olympica Knights: Sowing Olympic dreams in school kids

When Yogesh Kathuniya won a medal at the World Championships, it was the turning point for him. “That’s when sponsorships started to come in. But today, things are much better. The Khelo India Scheme, for instance, is doing wonders for athletes at the grassroots level. These young athletes don’t just have to rely on their own will power anymore. They have institutional support, which is huge,” said the champion discus thrower and Arjuna awardee.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic silver medalist was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the 4th edition of Techno Olympica Knights, organised by the Techno India Group. The six-day sporting event, held from December 11 to 17 on the school premises, saw the participation of over 1,900 students from more than 105 schools across West Bengal.

The event featured a wide range of competitive sports, including long jump, discus throw, individual and relay races, freestyle swimming, archery, 5-a-side football, table tennis, badminton, volleyball, basketball, hockey, and chess. The competition aimed to provide a platform for students to showcase their athletic abilities while promoting sportsmanship and team spirit.

“I would say to the young athletes out there that consistency is key. But it’s not just about putting in the hours. It’s about working smart and hard at the same time,” Kathuniya told the young participants.

Calcutta, he pointed out, had always been a “special place” for him. “Getting to see the wonderful talents of this city fills my heart every time I come here. My father used to visit Calcutta often for work, so I have fond memories of this place even before my own career took off,” he said.

The ceremony was also attended by Premjit Sen, president of the Karate Association of Bengal, and Manoshi Roychowdhury, co-chairperson of the Techno India Group.

The Techno India Group also celebrated one of its own sporting talents. Diya Roy from Techno India Group Public School Konnagar was feted for winning gold and silver at the 11th Commonwealth Karate Championship in Durban, South Africa. Diya had trained under Hansi Premjit Sen, who also played a key role in the event’s organisation. “It’s wonderful to be here today and I am so grateful to my school for all the support and encouragement for all my sports endeavours. I make sure to practise everyday and follow a rigorous training routine to enhance my skills and strength,” the young karateka said.

The event was marked by a significant increase in female participation over the last edition, with over 900 girls joining the competition. South Point High School, Garden High School, and Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls High School topped the rankings, with South Point taking the lead with 89 points, followed by Garden High School with 57 points, and Sakhawat Memorial with 54 points.