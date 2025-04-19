Rimi Nayak shares her summer lookbook, Whispers of Spring

Striking and bold florals, refreshing whites, vibrant hues and a sense of ease make up Rimi Nayak India’s ‘Whispers of Spring’, the SS’25 line that was launched at Coterie recently. The experience of showcasing at the prestigious trade event in New York was a learning curve for city designer Rimi Nayak. She chatted with t2 on what she picked up and her summer favourites.

Much has happened since we spoke last! Congratulations on Coterie! How has it shaped you?

Thank you! Showcasing at Coterie, New York, was a transformative experience. It reinforced the importance of global visibility. Engaging with international buyers, understanding their preferences, and seeing the response firsthand gave me fresh perspectives on design, retail, and marketing. It was also a validation of our aesthetic and craftsmanship on an international platform, which has further strengthened our vision to expand globally.

What did you learn from all the teething problems that followed?

Every new market brings its own set of challenges. Managing logistics, navigating international buyer expectations, meeting deadlines, understanding the export laws and technicalities, and ensuring smooth post-show follow-ups were some of the learning curves. We realised the importance of meticulous pre-planning — having the right pricing strategy, streamlining production timelines, and ensuring that our supply chain is well-equipped to handle bulk orders. Coterie taught us resilience and the necessity of agility in business.

Whispers of Spring looks fresh. What’s the mood board like?

The collection is an ode to nature’s poetry — where the delicate bougainvillea and lush hydrangeas weave a tapestry of emotions. The mood board is an interplay of soft pastels juxtaposed with vibrant hues, inspired by the changing light of spring mornings. Airy, flowy silhouettes, delicate organza, floral appliqués, and a sense of effortless movement form the essence of the collection. It’s about celebrating the optimism of new beginnings.

What are the new prints of the season for you?

This season, we have worked with bright graphic floral motifs inspired by botanical sketches, merging them with a more abstract interpretation of spring blooms. The prints have a layered 3D effect with some embroidery highlights, adding depth and dimension to the garments. It’s a balance of bold, joyful colours and softer pastels, creating a visually striking yet wearable collection.

There are quite a few new silhouettes this time too…

Yes, this is a very summery collection where we have introduced a mix of draped maxi dresses, kaftan-inspired tunics, structured co-ord sets, and breezy shirt dresses. The silhouettes are fluid, flattering, and versatile, making them perfect for summer getaways. One of my favourite additions this season is the cotton-linen dress with pearl and organza detailing — minimal yet statement-making.

What does summer mean to you?

Summer, to me, is a season of freedom and lightness. It’s about embracing ease — whether in clothing, travel, or lifestyle. It signifies carefree days, sunlit afternoons, and a certain joyous spontaneity. My designs for this season reflect that spirit of effortless elegance.

Is it a forever state of mind?

Absolutely! Summer is not just a season; it’s a feeling. It’s about carrying a sense of warmth, optimism, and vibrancy throughout the year. Fashion, for me, is about translating that feeling into wearable art — pieces that exude joy and movement, no matter the season.

Summer cool styles are…

Light, breathable, and versatile. Think easy-breezy maxi dresses, structured yet relaxed co-ord sets, kaftans that transition from day to night, and fluid silhouettes that allow unrestricted movement. Accessories like minimal jewellery, stylish headgear, and oversized sunglasses complete the look.

The colours of the season are…

A mix of serene pastels and vibrant hues and lots of neutrals. Pinks, blues, yellows, oranges, greens along with lots of white are trending for the summer. A refreshing palette full of life, just like summer itself.

A personality that personifies summer would be…

Someone effortlessly stylish, free-spirited, and radiating confidence. If I had to name a few icons, I’d say Zendaya, because of her fearless fashion choices and ability to carry any look with ease, or someone like Alia Bhatt, who embodies grace and effortless chic. It’s all about that perfect blend of comfort and elegance.



