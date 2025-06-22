Plentigrade

Ramkrishna Dutta, 65, retired meteorologist

There were large wetlands around my house in Beleghata in north Calcutta. It used to be breezy. Even 25 years ago, we would close the windows at night as the house would get very cold. But now there are hardly any air channels. Concrete structures, highrises block the air passages. The wetlands have disappeared. The atmosphere retains a lot of moisture. The moisture in turn stores heat, thus increasing the temperature around us.

Latifar Rahman Laskar, 22, daily wager

I take the local train from Canning to Calcutta at 5.30 in the morning. On my way back at 5 in the evening, I take a bath in the pond close to the Baghajatin railway station and then wrap the wet gamchha around my bare body and over my pants. I try and find a space near the gate of the compartment. My house in Dariyabazar is made of tin. It is more comfortable to lie under a tree than to stay indoors.

Nasim Ali, 62, rickshaw puller

I stop at roadside taps and wet my head at least five times a day.

Mohit Pramanik, 26, bike-taxi driver

I start work at 7am after having a glass of sattu. But post noon, I cannot drive around much. It is difficult to keep the helmet on. I tie a cloth around my head, which I change every hour. The pollution and the heat from the vehicles make driving pretty unbearable.

Raja Kumar, 30, ice cream seller

It’s not all that hot where I am. Have you seen the tea sellers? They have to stand by a bhatti all day.

Mohammed Taheer, 28, coolie

Working in the heat is a habit. If I had to work in an air-conditioned environment, I would have fallen ill.

Sanchita Dey, 40, dog lover

In residential areas, someone or the other looks after stray dogs. But in non-residential areas, such as the central Calcutta office paras and north Calcutta markets, strays suffer a lot. They often don’t get enough water, food or shelter. Many suffer instant heat stroke. Sometimes, dogs will slip under cars for shelter. Drivers often don’t check and run them over

Shyam Dolui, 52, fruitseller

In this heat, I feel like poultry.